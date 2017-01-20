I have forgiven MS Dhoni, may god forgive him too for his evil against Yuvraj, says Yograj Singh

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni became the prime reason of happiness for millions of Indians, who were mesmerised by the pair's crucial partnership against England in 2nd ODI at Cuttack. After both batsmen regained form by hitting remarkable centuries, it seems that Yuvi's 'angry father' Yograj Singh has also been touched by the duo's heroics.

Yograj, who has always been critical of Dhoni's apparent behaviour towards Yuvraj, blessed the latter as India went on to claim the 2nd match against England by 15 runs.

"God bless Dhoni. I wanted him to score his hundred today," Yograj was quoted saying by Indian Express.

"Yes, I have forgiven Dhoni. God will take care of his doings. I pray to God to forgive him for his evil against my son Yuvi."

Yograj confirmed that he has forgiven Dhoni after all the wrong doings the latter did to his son Yuvraj but wants him to realise his mistakes and apologise to the almighty so that he can be forgiven eternally.

"He (Dhoni) wasted 3 years of Yuvi"s cricket career. It was uncalled for. He should realise this and apologise to God almighty. I have always forgiven people who have done bad to me and my kids. God is great."

Expressing his opinion on the 256-run stand between Yuvraj and Dhoni, Yograj lauded both batsmen and extended his blessings to them.

"Both of them have been great cricketers and great finishers. God bless both of them."

"Yuvi, my son keeps working harder and harder. I pray to God all the time and thank him always. Congratulation to my loving elder daughter (in-law) Hazel (Keech). Be with him all the time. Love each other and look after each other always," Yograj concluded.

Earlier, when Yuvraj was recalled into the ODI team, Yograj claimed that his son was back in the squad only because Dhoni was no longer the captain.