close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

I have many more years of international cricket left in me: James Anderson

Anderson is currently 35 and will be a key figure when England travel to Australia later this year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 19:38
I have many more years of international cricket left in me: James Anderson

New Delhi: English pacer James Anderson believes that he can play international cricket for many more years. It is a bit of a surprising statement coming from an Englishman as historically one has seen that athletes across different sports in the United Kingdom prefer an early retirement. Anderson is currently 35 and will be a key figure when England travel to Australia later this year.

Anderson was quoted to be saying by Cricket.com.au, "All I will try and do is stay fit and stay in form. That is my job for the foreseeable future and while I do the numbers should keep going up. They will go in the right direction and let’s see where I get to."

He also said, "I can’t bowl at 90mph any more, if you look at most bowlers in the history of the game – the two guys who got 500 wickets, Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh, weren’t bowling at 90 at the end of their careers. What you lose in speed you make up in other areas."

He added, "I wouldn’t rule it out, no. I’m very fortunate to have the body I have. For a fast bowler, not much stress goes through my body." 

TAGS

James AndersonCricketAshesEngland Cricket Team

From Zee News

Watch: England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor gets ignored despite performing brilliant stumping
cricket

Watch: England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor gets ignored desp...

Watch: Grant Elliot does a Kapil Dev, takes Superman-esque catch in NatWest T20 Blast 2nd semi-final
cricket

Watch: Grant Elliot does a Kapil Dev, takes Superman-esque...

Shikhar Dhawan returns home to be with ailing mother
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Shikhar Dhawan returns home to be with ailing mother

I would love to see Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami play in the County County Championship, says Ravi Shastri
cricket

I would love to see Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami play in the...

Watch: Dwayne Smith hits Shane Watson for back-to-back sixes to reach hundred in CPL
cricket

Watch: Dwayne Smith hits Shane Watson for back-to-back sixe...

Maria Sharapova hits back at Caroline Wozniacki over ‘Centre Court’ remark
Tennis

Maria Sharapova hits back at Caroline Wozniacki over ‘Centr...

Sri Lanka vs India, 5th ODI: Statistical Preview
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka vs India, 5th ODI: Statistical Preview

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina face uncertain future as Team India harps on fitness
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina face uncertain future as Team In...

David John to be interim coach of Indian men’s hockey team
Other Sports

David John to be interim coach of Indian men’s hockey team

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video