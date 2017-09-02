I have many more years of international cricket left in me: James Anderson

New Delhi: English pacer James Anderson believes that he can play international cricket for many more years. It is a bit of a surprising statement coming from an Englishman as historically one has seen that athletes across different sports in the United Kingdom prefer an early retirement. Anderson is currently 35 and will be a key figure when England travel to Australia later this year.

Anderson was quoted to be saying by Cricket.com.au, "All I will try and do is stay fit and stay in form. That is my job for the foreseeable future and while I do the numbers should keep going up. They will go in the right direction and let’s see where I get to."

He also said, "I can’t bowl at 90mph any more, if you look at most bowlers in the history of the game – the two guys who got 500 wickets, Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh, weren’t bowling at 90 at the end of their careers. What you lose in speed you make up in other areas."

He added, "I wouldn’t rule it out, no. I’m very fortunate to have the body I have. For a fast bowler, not much stress goes through my body."