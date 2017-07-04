close
I love everything about India, says Australia skipper Steve Smith

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 17:41
I love everything about India, says Australia skipper Steve Smith
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Recently unemployed Australia skipper Steve Smith has spent a fair amount of 2017 in India. 

The Aussie toured the country for a four-match Test series on national duty first and then as captain of the Rising Pune Supergiant in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The 27-year-old has spent so much time in India that it feels like his 'home  away from home'.

"I love India, and I really enjoy being here for long periods while playing," said Smith in an interview with Hindustan Times.

"We come so often, it has almost become my home away from home. I even have favourite restaurants. The food’s a bit spicy for me, but I can certainly make out the difference between North Indian cuisine and a South Indian preparation. Outside, the temperature takes a toll on you, but the warmth of the people makes up for that."

The cricketer, who got engaged to his fiancee Dani Willis in New York last week, admitted that he was awestruck by Dharamshala's beauty but Pune is still his favourite city in India.

“Dharamsala is beautiful, but I must be politically correct, and being a Rising Pune Supergiant, say Pune’s my favourite city in India!” he said.

“Honestly, my second innings 100 in Pune recently is something I rate as one of my best ever…and us going on to win that Test match was fantastic!”

Smith said that he was a little hesitant before his first trip to the country. "I honestly didn’t know what to expect. But the passion people have for the game of cricket makes it so enjoyable for a professional cricketer to be here."

"If asked to pick one thing I love about Indians, it’d have to be their enthusiasm for everything: cricket, movies and life in general. If I have friends visiting, I’d like to take them to a cricket match…you can’t see India through my eyes without experiencing the crowds and noise at a game."

