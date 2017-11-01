Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
I love you deeply Viru, tweets Virender Sehwag's proud wife Aarti

Aarti tweeted to congratulate her husband after the DDCA honoured Sehwag by naming a gate after him at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 01, 2017, 10:27 AM IST
Virender Sehwag with his wife Aarti (Image: Aarti Sehwag/Twitter)

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) honoured Virender Sehwag by naming gate No. 2 of the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, here, as the 'Virender Sehwag Gate'. The inauguration of the gate was done with a small ceremony organised by the DDCA, but Sehwag's wife, Aarti, couldn't accompany her husband on the occasion due to health issues; however, she more than made up for it by tweeting her emotions for her husband.

"He is a man who has taught me ki zindagi achievements se bahut badkar hai, but still I feel so proud of his achievements as a player and 1/2," the first of her two tweets read, describing how Viru taught her that life is much bigger than achievements. 

Aarti continued to describe her feelings in her subsequent post on Twitter.

"your sensitivity as a person. I am very proud of you Viru and love you deeply. So happy to see a gate named after you 2/2," she posted.

After the gate-opening ceremony on Tuesday, Sehwag, speaking to the media present on the occasion, said it was a huge honour for him and reminded him of the days when he used to enter through the gate in his beginning years.

"It's an honour to have a gate named after me at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. I remember when I started off, I used to daily cross this gate and now it has my name. There will be many more cricketers from this state who will have stands, gates, pavilions named after them; but I am glad that I am the first one. I feel very fortunate and would like to thank the DDCA for this honour," Sehwag said.

"My wife and mother are not here as they are not well. I would have loved if they were here with me today," Sehwag added.

