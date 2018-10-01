I personally spoke to Karun Nair on West Indies team selection: MSK Prasad

Chairman of selecting committee MSK Prasad on Monday clarified why Karun Nair was not selected for the upcoming Test series against West Indies.

Nair's exclusion from the upcoming series grabbed attention and Prasad responded by saying that he personally spoke to the cricketer about his selection of Test team.

Prasad also said that he suggested Nair ways to make a comeback.

"I personally spoke to Karun soon after the selection of the Test Team against the West Indies and also told the ways to make a comeback. The selection committee is very very clear with regard to the communication process," he said.

Nair was dropped from the last two Test against England and Hanuma Vihari was picked up instead.

Nair, however, in a recent interview, revealed that he was not contacted by the team management or the selectors.

Prasad, on the other hand, was firm on his stand that he had communicated the management's decision to Nair.

"Communication has always been the strong point of this committee. It's really tough to inform any unpleasant news to any player. You need to have valid reasons to explain them about their exclusion though they may not agree with it," the former India stumper said.

Prasad explained that his colleague Devang Gandhi had spoken to the burly middle-order batsman in England when he was not being picked in the playing XI.

"Having said that we are very clear and candid in our communication process. My colleague Devang Gandhi spoke to Karun Nair at length in England to keep him motivated and wait for his opportunities," Prasad said.

The chairman of selectors himself has given the player a pep talk to keep his spirits up.

"Karun is very much in the scheme of things for Test cricket," said Prasad adding that he did motivate the player and told him to wait for his opportunity which is round the corner.

(With PTI Inputs)