close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

I see the handbook as a valuable resource that can be referred to from time to time, reckons Rahul Dravid

The book has a total of 10 sections covering a myriad range of topics including how a players can handle emotional difficulties to dealing with media.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 20:07
I see the handbook as a valuable resource that can be referred to from time to time, reckons Rahul Dravid
PTI

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday, released a book titled '100 things every professional cricketer must know', claimed to be a handy reckoner for every cricketer. Based on the lines of the Lodha Committee recommendations, India A coach Rahul Dravid believes that the book is a 'valuable resource' which can be referred from time to time.

"As a coach to young cricketers, I have realised that it is important to create an environment that supports and empowers them as they prepare to participate and succeed at sport," Dravid wrote in his foreword.

"During my playing career, I was fortunate to have a number of mentors, who contributed to my success in various ways. In that sense, there is a lot of value in having the awareness to know what information to seek and whom to seek it from.

"I see this handbook as a valuable resource that can be referred to from time to time. A wide range of topics is covered, which I hope will enable better decision making, especially among younger cricketers," he added.

The book has a total of 10 sections covering a myriad range of topics including how a players can handle emotional difficulties to dealing with media.

TAGS

BCCIPlayer's handbookRahul Dravidcricket news

From Zee News

US Open 2017, Men&#039;s Singles Preview – Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro
Tennis

US Open 2017, Men's Singles Preview – Rafael Nadal vs...

Marvan Atapattu hails Indian team as the best, predicts Virat Kohli to break all batting records
cricket

Marvan Atapattu hails Indian team as the best, predicts Vir...

EPL Preview: Philippe Coutinho, Alexis Sanchez seek to overcome transfer disappointment
English Premier LeagueFootball

EPL Preview: Philippe Coutinho, Alexis Sanchez seek to over...

BCCI issues first ever player&#039;s handbook; focuses on well-being, welfare of cricketers
cricket

BCCI issues first ever player's handbook; focuses on w...

Watch: Ben Stokes claims career-best 6/22 to rob Windies at Lord&#039;s
cricket

Watch: Ben Stokes claims career-best 6/22 to rob Windies at...

Kumar Sangakkara likely to deliver Jagmohan Dalmiya memorial lecture
cricket

Kumar Sangakkara likely to deliver Jagmohan Dalmiya memoria...

After U-17 World Cup, Indian colts to play I-League home games in Delhi
Football

After U-17 World Cup, Indian colts to play I-League home ga...

ATP Rankings: Roger Federer&#039;s loss means Rafael Nadal is guaranteed to stay No. 1, Alexander Zverev to attain career-high 4th rank
Tennis

ATP Rankings: Roger Federer's loss means Rafael Nadal...

ICC Test Player Rankings: Nathan Lyon roars into top 10, Virat Kohli slips one place
cricket

ICC Test Player Rankings: Nathan Lyon roars into top 10, Vi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video