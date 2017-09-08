I see the handbook as a valuable resource that can be referred to from time to time, reckons Rahul Dravid

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday, released a book titled '100 things every professional cricketer must know', claimed to be a handy reckoner for every cricketer. Based on the lines of the Lodha Committee recommendations, India A coach Rahul Dravid believes that the book is a 'valuable resource' which can be referred from time to time.

"As a coach to young cricketers, I have realised that it is important to create an environment that supports and empowers them as they prepare to participate and succeed at sport," Dravid wrote in his foreword.

"During my playing career, I was fortunate to have a number of mentors, who contributed to my success in various ways. In that sense, there is a lot of value in having the awareness to know what information to seek and whom to seek it from.

"I see this handbook as a valuable resource that can be referred to from time to time. A wide range of topics is covered, which I hope will enable better decision making, especially among younger cricketers," he added.

The book has a total of 10 sections covering a myriad range of topics including how a players can handle emotional difficulties to dealing with media.