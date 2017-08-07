I still have six to eight years of cricket left in me, says S Sreesanth

New Delhi: The Kerala High Court on Monday revoked the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to impose a life ban on former Indian cricket team speedster S Sreesanth.

Last year, a special court in Delhi had acquitted him in the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing case.

After the verdict, Sreesanth had approached the BCCI to remove the 2013 ban but his plea was turned down. Later, he approached the Kerala High Court saying that though the court had given him a clean chit, the cricket body continued to harass him. He also pleaded that his sports career was getting ruined because of the ban.

Sreesanth's hopes of making a comeback are still alive as he wants to play Tests for India.

"I want to play Test cricket again, I still have six to eight years of cricket left in me," Sreesanth told NDTV.

"I am glad to be back where I belong. Hard times come and go. My aim is to get match fit now and I will prepare for Ranji cricket."

The 34-year-old fast bowler said that he had already been practicing and now needed to prove himself.

"I am bowling. I have a small indoor net in my house and that is where I practice. I believe I got to prove myself," said the Kerala pacer.

All the 36 accused, including Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila, were let off in the spot-fixing case by a Patiala House court in July 2015.

The BCCI, however, had refused to alter its disciplinary decision even after the verdict.