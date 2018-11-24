I think he's pretty disappointed: Pat Cummins on Steve Smith's mindset after failed bid to get bans reduced

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins believes that former Test captain Steve Smith is pretty dissapointed following an unsuccessful bid by the Australian Cricket Association's (ACA) to get cricketing bans for him, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft reduced.

"I think he's pretty disappointed," said Cummins.

"I think he was hopeful of that getting lifted," he added.

However, the fast-bowler further added that Smith had learned to ignore the speculation surrounding the ACA's review and wanted to focus only on his cricket.

"But to be honest I think he's just over it – all the speculation and talk. He's just over it. He wants to play some cricket. There's some good T20 comps around the world coming up that hopefully he'll go and play," said Cummins.

"I think he's sick of all the talk. He said he's in a really good place. He's happy, he's playing – obviously he'd love to be playing the Tests and everything else coming up. But he's just ready to get over it," he added.

Steve Smith will soon be involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which is all set to take place in UAE, after he was retained by IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals recently.