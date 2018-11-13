Aussie captain Aaron Finch in awe of Team India, heaps lavish praise

Australia's ODI captain Aaron Finch has hailed the Indian team's sustained excellence in the 50-over format, terming the very prospect of playing exactly like their Asian rivals nothing short of "naïve" and "ignorant".

"You look at the way India play, they're generally quite conservative in the first 10 and then really solid through the middle 30 overs where they rotate the strike, they lose minimal wickets and then load up at the back end," said Finch.

"I think it'd be naïve and ignorant to think every team can play like that or every team can play like India. They've been ultra-successful in the last couple of years," he added.

Australia recorded their fifth successive bilateral one-day international series defeat recently against South Africa and are in desperate need of a winning formula.

With just thirteen matches left until the commencement of the 50-over World Cup in England, they will be battling it out against India who were extremely impressive in their home series against West Indies.

"We have to either adapt our game plan a little bit around the way the side is structured at best, or we slightly change our personnel to fit a style we think we can win," said Finch.

"That's something that will come out over the next couple of months when we sit down and dig into it and find a way to get back on top of the world," he added.

"We've got a bit over two months even until the next one-day games against India so that will be a really good opportunity to sit down and reassess and really start mapping out that process of how I think, Justin Langer thinks and the leaders think that we can be the most successful in this format," Finch signed off.

The first ODI between India and Australia will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 12th, 2019.