I wanted to quit cricket in 2009, says India women's skipper Mithali Raj

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 16:54
New Delhi: India are all set to play their second ICC Women’s World Cup final when they take on hosts England at the historic Lord's cricket ground on Sunday.

Mithali Raj would be leading the Women in Blue and hoping to turn things around from the disappointment of 2005. 

India reached the final of Women’s World Cup in 2005 as well, but they were defeated by Australia. 

This time Mithali wishes to go all the way after getting the better of the mighty Australia in the semi-finals.

Mithali has had a great tournament in England where she scored 109 runs against New Zealand in a must-win virtual quarter-final. Then she also became the highest scorer in ODI cricket while going past 6,000 runs. Having made her debut in 1999, Mithali has been the cornerstone of the Indian women’s cricket and she considered quitting in 2009. But overturned her decision seeing the rise of women’s cricket following the World Cup in Australia.

"When you have a long career, there are usually times where a player might not be inspired also. For me at least, there were phases where I didn’t feel like playing cricket anymore. I thought I would give it a shot up until 2009 World Cup and then quit after that. But when I realised that 2009 was the time when people started to watch women’s cricket because it was the first World Cup which was televised. It generated a lot of awareness among people. So I thought if I have already sacrificed so much to come so far, I should push a little more. And I’ve pushed so far," she said in an interview to ESPNCricinfo.

She also shared what keeps her going and staying motivated despite a lengthy career.

"I guess what motivates me is my parents’ struggle in the early stages. They had to endure a lot of negativity from immediate family members say, my grandparents or aunts. When I think about giving up, I always remember the sacrifices they made and it inspires and motivates me to keep performing," she added.

Mithali Raj

