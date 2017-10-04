I was afraid of facing Lasith Malinga’s yorker during 2011 World Cup final, reveals Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Arguably, he is the best batsman among the present lot. India skipper Virat Kohli, has over the years grown and matured as a cricketer, as a batsman, so much so that analysts reckon that not many years later, Kohli can break the Sachin Tendulkar's batting records. But recently, Kohli made a sensational revelation about his fear of facing Lasith Malinga’s yorker during 2011 World Cup final.

Kohli wasn't among the big names ahead of the World Cup final against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in 2011. But 'Slinger' Malinga wreaked havoc to send back the most formidable opening pair of Virender Sehwag and Sachin. Virat, stepping in at No.4, had the responsibility to bring some stability into India's innings.

Despite scoring 35 runs and stitching a crucial 83-run stand alongside Gautam Gambhir, Kohli made a revelation about what was going on in his mind when he stepped forth to bat after Sachin's dismissal.

“Mujhe darr lag raha tha Malinga yorker nahi daale (I was afraid of facing Lasith Malinga’s yorker). Already I was nervous! But after 2-3 balls, I settled down,” Kohli reveals it to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan whilst shooting for a TV show.

Well, Team India went on to win the World Cup after 28 years.