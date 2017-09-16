close
I wish I was five per cent as talented as Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni: Sandeep Patil

Two men who have been in the centre of talk are MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Both men are almost in their late 30s and there has been constant speculation on their future.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 14:03
I wish I was five per cent as talented as Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni: Sandeep Patil

New Delhi: Indian cricket is in the pink of health, producing great results on the field in the leadership of Virat Kohli and yet there has been a lot of talk around selections, almost bordering on controversy. Two men who have been in the centre of this talk are MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Both men are almost in their late 30s and there has been constant speculation on their future.

But one man who believes in their talent like no tomorrow is former selector Sandeep Patil who talking to PTI, said, “It will be looked after by the professionals, who are working with the Indian team, so it will be wrong on my part to say what is going to happen with Dhoni, Yuvraj. But they are special cricketers, I wish I had even five percent of what they (kind of talent) have."

Talking more on Yuvraj who is currently not a part of the Indian team, Patil said, “Its fitness and form. I am not the selector now. Two years is too long a period and the kind of injuries you have seen, there is too much workload on each player."

He also added, "Yuvraj was like a god’s gift, I have been his ardent fan and I will remain an ardent fan of Yuvraj. But he has to put runs on the board and he has to prove his fitness."

TAGS

Sandeep PatilYuvraj SinghMS Dhoni

