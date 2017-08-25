I would have missed that ball, even at No. 3: Virat Kohli

New Delhi : Former India skipper MS Dhoni and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar came to Team India's rescue and anchored the visitors to a 3-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the five-match series in Kandy.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian unit were initially cruising while chasing a target of 231 but lost the plot in the middle and were reduced to 131/7. An unbeaten hundred-run stand between Dhoni and Kumar for the 8th wicket sealed India's win.

A change in batting order almost cost India the game before Kohli said he has no regrets about his decision as any skipper would have wanted to give a chance to other batsmen in that situation.

As India were cruising at a brisk pace in the beginning of their run chase, Kohli made changes in the batting order with himself coming down to fifth slot from his usual one-down spot.

But asked about this after the match, Kohli said he has no regrets about his decision to change the batting order.

"When you're 110 for 1 in a chase of 230, you want to give everyone a chance to bat. I don't have any regrets. If I had come at No. 3, I would have still missed that ball because he (Akila Dananjaya) was bowling that well," Kolhi, who was dismissed for just four runs, said.

"It was quite an exciting game of cricket, fans and players must have been entertained. It is good for us to come through eventually. Two 100-run partnerships in a chase of 230 with seven wickets, that's quite bizarre. This kind of thing does not happen in this game often," he added.

He gave credit to unheralded mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya, who took six for 54 from his 10 overs to wreck havoc of the Indian innings.

"We thought he was the off-spinner with a good leg-break, but he got four wickets off googlies. We'll be more careful next time. Credit to him for pitching the ball in the right areas."

Dananjaya, who got married yesterday only, got the man- of-the-match award.

"The off-spin was working, so continuously used the variations. I came back to the hotel at around 11pm last night," he said.