I would make a good partnership with Virat Kohli but BCCI cannot afford me as India's coach: Shane Warne

New Delhi: Ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the position of Indian coach, several cricketers have thrown their hats into the race.

While it is nothing less than a dream for the veterans of the game to bag the top job, legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne too has expressed his desire to coach the Indian team.

Warne said that while he will make a good partnership with Indian skipper Virat Kohli, it cannot materialise since the BCCI cannot afford him.

"I am very expensive, I don't think they can afford me. Virat Kohli and me can have a good partnership, but as I said, I am very, very expensive," he remarked yesterday."

Warne's comments came days after BCCI's date for sending applications came to an end, on May 31.

Warne, who turned commentator after retiring from all forms of cricket, played the role of mentor while playing for now-suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011 editions.

Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput, Craig McDermott, Dodda Gonash and current Team Indian head coach Anil Kumble are some of the contenders in race to become India's next coach.

Kumble's contract will come to an end after ICC Champions Trophy 2017. While his contract was likely to be extended till the 2019 World Cup, the Indian board took everybody by surprise by inviting fresh applications.

As per several reports, senior members of Indian team, including skipper Kohli, are said to be unhappy with Kumble's style of coaching.