close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

I would make a good partnership with Virat Kohli but BCCI cannot afford me as India's coach: Shane Warne

Warne, who turned commentator after retiring from all forms of cricket, played the role of mentor while playing for now- suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011 editions.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 11:43
I would make a good partnership with Virat Kohli but BCCI cannot afford me as India&#039;s coach: Shane Warne

New Delhi: Ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the position of Indian coach, several cricketers have thrown their hats into the race.

While it is nothing less than a dream for the veterans of the game to bag the top job, legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne too has expressed his desire to coach the Indian team.

Warne said that while he will make a good partnership with Indian skipper Virat Kohli, it cannot materialise since the BCCI cannot afford him.

"I am very expensive, I don't think they can afford me. Virat Kohli and me can have a good partnership, but as I said, I am very, very expensive," he remarked yesterday."

Warne's comments came days after BCCI's date for sending applications came to an end, on May 31.

Warne, who turned commentator after retiring from all forms of cricket, played the role of mentor while playing for now-suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011 editions.

Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput, Craig McDermott, Dodda Gonash and current Team Indian head coach Anil Kumble are some of the contenders in race to become India's next coach.

Kumble's contract will come to an end after ICC Champions Trophy 2017. While his contract was likely to be extended till the 2019 World Cup, the Indian board took everybody by surprise by inviting fresh applications.

As per several reports, senior members of Indian team, including skipper Kohli, are said to be unhappy with Kumble's style of coaching.

TAGS

Shane WarneIndian coachAnil KumbleBCCIVirat Kohli

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Kumar Sangakkara wants Sri Lanka...
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Kumar Sangakkara wants Sri Lanka...

WI vs Afg, 3rd T20: Marlon Samuels' unbeaten 89 guides...
cricket

WI vs Afg, 3rd T20: Marlon Samuels' unbeaten 89 guides...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England vs New Zealand – Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time, Date, Venue, Squad
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England vs New Zealand – Preview...

2017 French Open: Kristina Mladenovic, Caroline Wozniacki d...
Tennis

2017 French Open: Kristina Mladenovic, Caroline Wozniacki d...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australian batsmen will be ready for &#039;do-or-die&#039; showdown against England, says Steve Smith
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australian batsmen will be ready...

2017 French Open: Kei Nishikori sets up quarter-final date with World no. 1 Andy Murray
Tennis

2017 French Open: Kei Nishikori sets up quarter-final date...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video