Ian Chappell backs skipper Virat Kohli in coach controversy

Australian legend Ian Chappell has backed India skipper Virat Kohli in the controversy that erupted after his fallout with former coach Anil Kumble, saying "if a coach is to be inflicted on a captain", it should be someone with whom he is comfortable.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 17:31
Ian Chappell backs skipper Virat Kohli in coach controversy

New Delhi: Australian legend Ian Chappell has backed India skipper Virat Kohli in the controversy that erupted after his fallout with former coach Anil Kumble, saying "if a coach is to be inflicted on a captain", it should be someone with whom he is comfortable.

In his column for 'ESPNCricinfo', Chappell played down the role of a coach in any team.

"Kohli didn't have the same harmonious relationship with Anil Kumble that he enjoyed with Ravi Shastri when he was cricket director. The fact that India have now reverted to Shastri as coach prompts the question: 'Why change something that isn't broken?'," he asked.

"If a coach is to be inflicted on a captain then at least it should be someone with whom he's comfortable," he added.

Kumble resigned from the position after the Champions Trophy last month and admitted that his relationship with Kohli had become "untenable". Kohli, on his part, has not yet given any comment on the rift.

Virat KohliAnil KumbleIan Chappellcricket news

