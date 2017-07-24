close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC announces Women's World Cup 2017 team; Mithali Raj named captain

Raj, Taylor and Shrubsole have been picked in the Team of the Tournament for the second time in their careers. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 17:45
ICC announces Women&#039;s World Cup 2017 team; Mithali Raj named captain
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The 2017 edition of the ICC Women's World cup concluded on Sunday with England lifting the coveted trophy for the fourth time in the history of  women's cricket.

The hosts defeated India by nine runs and caused a massive heartbreak for the Women in Blue, who were actually cruising for the most part of the match.

Anya Shrubsole, the Player of the Match,  wreaked havoc with her six-wicket haul and snatched victory from Mithali Raj and Co. in the final overs of the Indian innings.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the Team of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 with Mithali as its captain.

The 34-year-old from Hyderabad, was selected as captain after she led her side by example by scoring 409 runs in the 30-day tournament, which inspired India to reach only its second final, first in 12 years.

Raj was at her best in a virtual quarter-final against New Zealand in Derby when she scored 109 to steer her side to 186 runs victory. In the semi-final against Australia, the number-two ranked batter in the world scored 36, while in the final against England, she scored 17 before being run-out.

The side includes four players from England, including player of the tournament Tamsin Beaumont, Anya Shrubsole, wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor and left-arm spinner Alex Hartley, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma along with Raj from India, three from South Africa including opener Laura Wolvaardt and bowlers Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk, and Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

England’s Natalie Sciver, who scored 369 runs and took seven wickets, was chosen as the 12th player.

Raj, Taylor and Shrubsole have been picked in the Team of the Tournament for the second time in their careers. 

Team of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 (in batting order):

Tamsin Beaumont (England) – 410 runs

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) – 324 runs

Mithali Raj (captain) (India) – 409 runs

Ellyse Perry (Australia) – 404 runs and nine wickets

Sarah Taylor (wicketkeeper) (England) – 396 runs, four catches and two stumpings

Harmanpreet Kaur (India) – 359 runs and five wickets

Deepti Sharma (India) – 216 runs and 12 wickets

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) – 13 wickets

Dane van Niekerk (South Africa) – 99 runs and 15 wickets

Anya Shrubsole (England) – 12 wickets

Alex Hartley (England) – 10 wickets

Natalie Sciver (12th) (England) – 369 runs and seven wickets

The team was selected by a five-person selection panel that comprised Geoff Allardice (ICC General Manager – Cricket, and Chairman Event Technical Committee), former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, former England captain Charlotte Edwards, former India player turned journalist Snehal Pradhan and former Australia all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar.

TAGS

ICC Women's World CupMithali RajHarmanpreet KaurDeepti SharmaIndia cricketICC Team of the TournamentIndia Women Cricket

From Zee News

WATCH: Jinder Mahal, The Great Khali address fans after defeating Randy Orton at WWE Battleground
Other Sports

WATCH: Jinder Mahal, The Great Khali address fans after def...

Supreme Court restrains N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah from attending BCCI SGM
cricket

Supreme Court restrains N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah from at...

MS Dhoni shares his success mantra; stresses on being calm under pressure
cricket

MS Dhoni shares his success mantra; stresses on being calm...

WWE Battleground 2017: Great Khali makes shocking return to help Jinder Mahal retain Championship title - WATCH
Other Sports

WWE Battleground 2017: Great Khali makes shocking return to...

Andy Murray continues to lead ATP Men&#039;s Singles Rankings despite Wimbledon debacle
Tennis

Andy Murray continues to lead ATP Men's Singles Rankin...

Sri Lanka vs India: Ravi Shastri can have positive influence in the dressing room, says Ravichandran Ashwin
India's tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka vs India: Ravi Shastri can have positive influenc...

Brazilian striker Neymar staying at FC Barcelona, hints Gerard Pique
Football

Brazilian striker Neymar staying at FC Barcelona, hints Ger...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Top 5 moments for Mithali Raj-led Team India
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Top 5 moments for Mithali Raj-l...

Jhulan Goswami backs Indian eves to perform even better as a team after Women&#039;s World Cup final defeat against England
cricket

Jhulan Goswami backs Indian eves to perform even better as...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video