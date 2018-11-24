हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC announces match officials for Women's World T20 final

Richie Richardson will be the match referee for the finals of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 to be played between Australia and England in Antigua.

ICC announces match officials for Women&#039;s World T20 final
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@WorldT20

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced the match officials for the final of the Women’s World T20 2018 to be played between three-time champions Australia and reigning winners England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

While Richie Richardson will be the match referee, Shaun George and Langton Rusere-- who officiated as on-field umpires in either semi-finals-- will pair up for the summit showdown of the prestigious women's tournament. 

Gregory Brathwaite and Nitin Menon will be the third and fourth umpire, respectively. 

Australia are gunning for a record fourth title at the 2018 edition of Women's World T20, while a win for England would see them hold both T20I and ODI world titles at the same time, a feat which they previously achieved in 2009.

The three-time winners will look for a strong start from wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy, who has amassed a total of 203 runs in the tournament and needs another 55 runs to surpass her captain Meg Lanning’s record for the most runs in a single edition of the prestigious tournament. Meanwhile, Ellyse Perry has proven effective with the ball even on slow surfaces and she is now on verge to become only the second woman to grab 100 T20I wickets.

England, on the other hand, will be happy that their batters had a good hit against India, but their bowlers have really punched above their weight. In particular, left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon has been impressive. She is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with eight scalps, and has shown match-winning credentials in just her first tournament.

The two squads are as follows: 

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Dani Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Linsey Smith, Anya Shrubsole, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

