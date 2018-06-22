हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dinesh Chandimal

ICC appoints officer to hear Dinesh Chandimal's appeal against being charged for ball tampering

Dinesh Chandimal had been charged by the ICC after video evidence indicated that he applied saliva to the ball shortly after putting what the ICC suggested was a sweet into his mouth.   

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the appointment of chairman of the ICC Code of Conduct Commission, Michael Beloff QC, as the judicial commissioner to hear Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal`s appeal against being charged with wrongdoing.

The global cricket governing body further said the hearing will take place on Friday, and legal counsel for both parties and Chandimal will join via telephone or video conference.

Earlier in the day, Chandimal denied charges of attempting to change the condition of the ball and had appealed against match referee Javagal Srinath`s verdict of banning him for one Test match.

"Dinesh Chandimal has appealed against the match referee`s findings that saw him suspended for one Test after being found guilty of changing the condition of the ball," the ICC said on its Twitter handle.

Chandimal had been charged by the ICC after video evidence indicated that he applied saliva to the ball shortly after putting what the ICC suggested was a sweet into his mouth. 

He pleaded not guilty, before attending the hearing where Srinath handed Chandimal the maximum punishment available under the code -- two suspension points and a fine of 100 percent of his match fee.

On-field umpires Aleem Dar, Ian Gould and third umpire Richard Kettleborough had charged Chandimal after the third day`s play of the second Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Saturday with changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC Standard Test Match, ODI and T20I Playing Conditions.

With the third Test starting Saturday, the Islanders would be hoping for a verdict in their favour on Friday.

