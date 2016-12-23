ICC awards: Here's why Misbah-ul-Haq became the first Pakistani cricketer to win 'Spirit of Cricket Award'

Dubai: Pakistan Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq was accorded International Cricket Council (ICC) Spirit of Cricket Award 2016, becoming the first player from his country to win it.

The award was given to him for inspiring his country briefly to number one spot in the Test rankings.

Misbah's won ICC Spirit of Cricket Award for inspiring Pakistan to play the game in its true spirit & lifting them from 4 to 1 in rankings — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 22, 2016

Before him, MS Dhoni (2011), Daniel Vettori (2012), Mahela Jayawardena (2013), Katherine Brunt (2014) and Brendon McCullum (2015) havowed with the award.

New Zealand also won this award in 2004, 2009 and 2010, England in 2005 and 2006 and Sri Lanka in 2007 and 2008.

The 42-year-old guided his side to the top of the Test rankings for the first time earlier this year after they drew a four-match Test series against England 2-2.

When Pakistan had the feat, he had tweeted:

We have done it but we need to do a lot more to maintain it. Tough tasks ahead. #No1TestTeam — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) August 23, 2016

The feat was achieved without playing any Test matches in his home country.

Misbah said, “I feel honoured and humbled to have won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award. To lift the Test mace earlier this year and now this in the twilight of my career, is a message for every athlete that age is not a barrier as long as the sportsperson maintains highest fitness levels and continues to perform up to international standards,” as per ANI.

“As a team, we have focused on playing within the rich traditions of the sport with a positive mindset and approach so that we can entertain the spectators and fans, and at the same time, challenge the oppositions. I am glad that this has been noticed and recognised by the game`s governing body,” he added.