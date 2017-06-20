close
ICC Champions Trophy: Here's how much prize money the finalists and semi-finalists got

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had hiked the prize money for the 2017 Champions Trophy by $ 500,000.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 20:16
ICC Champions Trophy: Here&#039;s how much prize money the finalists and semi-finalists got
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: The eight edition of ICC Champions Trophy concluded on June 18, with Pakistan securing a victory over arch-rivals India to secure their maiden title and earning themselves a handsome amount of prize money.

Winners: Pakistan

For winning their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title, Sarfraz Ahmed-led side were awarded a cash prize of approx. Rs. 14 crores (USD 2.2 million)

Runners up: India

Virat Kohli and Co. got a prize money of Rs. 7 crore (USD 1.1 million) for finishing second best in the tournament.

Semi-finalists: England and Bangladesh

Eoin Morgan and Mashrafe Mortaza's sides got Rs. 3 crore each (USD 0.45 million) for finishing in the top 4.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had hiked the prize money for the 2017 Champions Trophy by $ 500,000.

This edition tournament saw an increase of $ 500,000 in prize money from the 2013 edition, which too was played at the three venues being used this time -- Cardiff Wales Stadium, Edgbaston and The Oval.

“The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales from 1-18 June carries a total prize money of $ 4.5 million with the winner of the eight-team tournament taking home a cheque of $ 2.2 million,” the ICC had announced before the start of the tournament

ICC Champions Trophy, Champions Trophy prize money, Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistan, India, England, Bangladesh

