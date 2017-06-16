2017 Champions Trophy: England ODI team not 'finished article' yet, says Joe Root
England will host the next World Cup in two years` time and Root, who is expected to assume one-day captaincy before that, said it was important for the side to keep improving.
London: England`s limited-overs team have improved significantly since being dumped out of the World Cup in the group stage two years ago but they remain a work in progress, batting mainstay Joe Root has said.
The team have undergone a transformation under Eoin Morgan and were considered one of the favourites at the ongoing Champions Trophy. And while their bid to win a maiden global 50-overs title was scuppered by Pakistan in Wednesday`s semi-final, Root said it was clear they were on the right track.
"This was a golden chance to win a tournament at home, and I think all we can do now is keep looking towards that World Cup and use this as a really good platform," test captain Root told reporters.
"We know we`re not the finished article. But we have made huge strides and we`ve got to continue to work out ways to get on the right side of these scenarios when things aren`t favourable to us."
England will host the next World Cup in two years` time and Root, who is expected to assume one-day captaincy before that, said it was important for the side to keep improving.
"It is a good learning curve for us but we`ve got to keep the same drive that we`ve had over the last 18 months to keep getting better so that, when that World Cup does come round, we`re in the best shape possible and give ourselves the best chance of really contending that final."
From Zee News
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
India Vs Pakistan
June 18 03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Pakistan Vs TBC
June 15 03:00 pm IST
India won by 9 wickets with 59 balls remaining.
England Vs Pakistan
June 14 03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|3
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|4
|South Africa
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|2