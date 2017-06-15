2017 Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh picks Glenn McGrath as the toughest bowler he has ever faced

New Delhi: When Indian team takes on the field to play the second semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against Bangladesh, it will be a special moment for Yuvraj Singh. The veteran left-hander, who made his debut in the tournament in 2000, will be hoping to make the match memorable for his team with a good knock.

Since making his debut, the southpaw has entertained cricket fans across the world with some of the most breathtaking knocks in limited-overs cricket. From hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over, to being India's Man of the Match in 2011 World Cup, Yuvi has been a crucial player for the Men in Blue in ICC tournaments.

During Virat Kohli's charity dinner hosted in London recently, Yuvraj was asked to pick one bowler who troubled him the most in his career.

Without taking much time, the dynamic left-hander named legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath - whom he found the toughest to face.

Speaking on the eve of his side`s semi-final clash against Bangladesh at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Yuvraj said that he is not focussing on his 300th game and just looking forward to guide his side to the finals.

"It is a big achievement for me. I am not going to do anything special. I think the team is much more important than my 300th game. We are focussing on our semi-final. I think Bangladesh have been doing really well in the tournament. We want to contribute towards our plans. We have to win this match at any cost. I am not focussing on my 300th game," he said.

Earlier, the Virat Kohli-led side paved their way to the last-four after registering an eight-wicket win over top-ranked South Africa in a virtual quarter-final clash at the Kennington Oval on Sunday.

The Men in Blue will head into the semi-final clash as favourite, after topping the Group B table with two comprehensive wins.

(With Agency inputs)