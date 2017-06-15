close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

2017 Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh picks Glenn McGrath as the toughest bowler he has ever faced

During Virat Kohli's charity dinner hosted in London recently, Yuvraj was asked to pick one bowler who troubled him the most in his career.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 13:22
2017 Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh picks Glenn McGrath as the toughest bowler he has ever faced

New Delhi: When Indian team takes on the field to play the second semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against Bangladesh, it will be a special moment for Yuvraj Singh. The veteran left-hander, who made his debut in the tournament in 2000, will be hoping to make the match memorable for his team with a good knock.

Since making his debut, the southpaw has entertained cricket fans across the world with some of the most breathtaking knocks in limited-overs cricket. From hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over, to being India's Man of the Match in 2011 World Cup, Yuvi has been a crucial player for the Men in Blue in ICC tournaments.

During Virat Kohli's charity dinner hosted in London recently, Yuvraj was asked to pick one bowler who troubled him the most in his career.

Without taking much time, the dynamic left-hander named legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath - whom he found the toughest to face.

Speaking on the eve of his side`s semi-final clash against Bangladesh at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Yuvraj said that he is not focussing on his 300th game and just looking forward to guide his side to the finals.

"It is a big achievement for me. I am not going to do anything special. I think the team is much more important than my 300th game. We are focussing on our semi-final. I think Bangladesh have been doing really well in the tournament. We want to contribute towards our plans. We have to win this match at any cost. I am not focussing on my 300th game," he said.

Earlier, the Virat Kohli-led side paved their way to the last-four after registering an eight-wicket win over top-ranked South Africa in a virtual quarter-final clash at the Kennington Oval on Sunday.

The Men in Blue will head into the semi-final clash as favourite, after topping the Group B table with two comprehensive wins.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

Yuvraj Singh 300th ODIIndia vs BangladeshGlenn McGrathICC Champions Trophyindian cricket teamcricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

WATCH: This video trolling Bangladesh ahead of ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against India is a hit on Internet
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: This video trolling Bangladesh ahead of ICC Champion...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Dale Steyn expects great finale from &#039;champs&#039; Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Dale Steyn expects great finale...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: &#039;Used&#039; Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz up for sale on eBay
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 'Used' Pakistan pacer...

CT 2017, India vs Bangladesh: What&#039;s the weather forecast? Which team will be through if the match is washed out?
ICC Champions Trophycricket

CT 2017, India vs Bangladesh: What's the weather forec...

Maria Sharapova receives invite to play at WTA Stanford tournament
Tennis

Maria Sharapova receives invite to play at WTA Stanford tou...

ICC Champions Trophy, semi-final 2: India vs Bangladesh – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy, semi-final 2: India vs Bangladesh – L...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

ENG 211 (49.5 ov)
Pakistan beat England by 8 wickets
PAK 215/2 (37.1 ov)
WI
Match Abandoned
AFG 0/0 (0.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
271
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 258 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 223 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets