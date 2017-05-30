2017 ICC Champions Trophy: All-out aggression may not work in English conditions, feels Kedar Jadav

London: Kedar Jadhav is naturally excited about featuring in his first ICC event but is fully aware that his all-out aggressive approach won't work in English conditions.

Jadhav did not get to bat in India's opening warm-up against New Zealand yesterday but still was able to learn a lot from the sidelines.

"Yesterday, I could see the batsmen working hard for every run and did not look settled with the conditions changing frequently," said Jadhav, ahead of India's second warm-up against Bangladesh tomorrow.

India won the game comfortably with batsmen getting crucial time at the crease amid changing weather conditions.

"There was grass on the wicket and the change in weather conditions meant the ball was swinging.

"If it goes like this (in coming games), you could still be aggressive but technically you have to bat like you are batting in a Test match or Ranji Trophy. Leave the good balls and score at every opportunity that you get," he said.

Jadhav added that he has tightened up his game to counter the conditions.

"In the nets, I am trying to play as close to the body as I can," he said.

Jadhav further said the team's preparation has been good and personally, he is raring to go.

"It is my first ICC trophy, I am more excited than others. It is a great feeling to playing in a tournament like that," who joined the team late due to visa issue.

"The preparation so far has been satisfying. Hopefully, I will get to bat in the warm-up tomorrow and then we have three four days to acclimatise in Birmingham."

He was also asked to give his thoughts on India's tournament opener against Pakistan on Sunday.

"I guess as a professional cricketers, we don't involve our emotions. We play all our opponents with the same intensity.

"It is the crowd who creates the environment. It is good to have people coming but we treat every opponent with respect," he said.