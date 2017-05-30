2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Chicago Chacha reckons Men in Blue will beat Pakistan, go on to successfully defend title

New Delhi: The focus of the entire cricket fraternity has shifted on the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan. Considering the fact that the two arch-rivals barely get to play against each other, the hype around the much-awaited encounter has reached its crescendo.

While fans from both the countries have been cheering for their team, Mohammad Bashir, one of the most renowned Pakistani fans, has made some big statements in favour of Virat Kohli's men.

Popularly known as Chicago Chacha, Bashir said that there was no competition between the two teams as the Men in Blue had become a far more superior side.

“Ab koi muqabla nahi raha India Pakistan ka (India-Pakistan match is not the contest it used to be). India bahut aage nikal gaya hain (India are miles ahead of Pakistan),” Bashir told PTI.

Bashir also rued over the fact that the Pakistani team did not boast of any match-winning player, compared to India, who comprise some of the biggest names in world cricket.

“Ek side par Dhoni, Kohli, Yuvraj aur Pakistan mein toh koi bada player hee nahi hain (there is no star player in Pakistan compared to the Indian line-up).

“What an era it was when the likes of Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis would play. Now I don’t even know the names of most players. India should have it easy,” he said.

Bashir, who has not missed a single Indo-Pak tie since watching his first one in 2011, explained why he will have to give the upcoming encounter a miss.

“I have not missed a single India-Pakistan contest since attending my first one in Mohali during the 2011 World Cup. I would have loved to be there in Birmingham as well but since the game is during the month of Ramadan, the trip to Mecca with my family was already planned and I will be there for a month," he said.

Bashir predicted that India will not only once again beat Pakistan, but will go on to successfully defend their title.

“Sadly I won’t be there but India should comfortably beat Pakistan and then go on to win the tournament,” he said.