2017 ICC Champions Trophy: David Warner becomes fastest Australian to reach 4,000 ODI runs

Warner broke the Australian record of 102 innings set by Dean Jones 27 years ago.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 17:04
2017 ICC Champions Trophy: David Warner becomes fastest Australian to reach 4,000 ODI runs

New Delhi: Swashbuckling Australian batsman David Warner on Monday added another feather in his cap by becoming the fastest Aussie batsman to complete 4,000 ODI runs.

The left-hander achieved the feat against Bangladesh in Match 6 of the tournament where he scored an unbeaten 40 runs in a tie marred by rain.

Warner, who took eight years to reach the 4000-run mark, also equalled the record of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who reached the landmark in 93rd ODI innings like the left-hander.

In the process, Warner broke the Australian record of 102 innings set by Dean Jones 27 years ago. He is now behind only South African Hashim Amla (81 innings) and West Indian Viv Richards (88) on the all-time list.

Mashrafe Mortaza's decision to bat first after winning toss didn't go his way as Mitchell Starc ripped through their batting order. Starc (4/31), made life miserable for Bangla Tigers, who could put just 182 runs on board.

In reply, after losing Aaron Finch (19) in the eighth over of the innings, Warner and Steve Smith (22*) had added unbeaten 38 runs before rain interrupted the proceedings and play could not resume.

It was another heart-breaking result for Australia after their opening encounter against New Zealand also ended without any result due to rain.

The two-time winners will now take on arch-rivals England in Match 10 of the tournament on June 10.

David Warner, ICC Champions Trophy, AUS vs BAN, Dean Jones, cricket news

