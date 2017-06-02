close
2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan need to be wary of 'dangerous' MS Dhoni, says Aamer Sohail

Ahead of India's much-awaited game against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy, fans and cricketers across the world have been giving their opinions regarding the high-voltage encounter.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 17:29
London: Ahead of India's much-awaited game against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy, fans and cricketers across the world have been giving their opinions regarding the high-voltage encounter.

Cricket experts, who believe India are the favourites to win the tie, have been picking players who can make a difference in the match.

Former Pakistani batsman Aamir Sohail has warned his compatriots to be wary of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who many believe is no more the finisher he used to be.

"The way Dhoni has been able to win matches with a team with limited resources is remarkable", the former Pakistani opener said at Aaj Tak Salaam Cricket 2017, adding, "Pakistan should definitely be scared of Dhoni, he is still a very dangerous player".

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was part of the session where Sohail made the comments, also lauded Dhoni as a big asset for Men in Blue.

"Dhoni can win you matches not just as a batsman but also as a wicketkeeper, as a leader," the Indian off-spinner said.

However, Bhajji agreed to the fact that the Dhoni-Yuvi pair now needed some time at the crease before going for their shots.

"(Back then) they could start hitting from the word go. Now if they are willing to spend time in the middle and play out 20-25 balls then they can regain their touch," The Turbanator added.

Considering the fact that India and Pakistan rarely play against each other at the international stage due to the political tension, the fans are waiting with bated breath for the upcoming match between the two neighbours.

