2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Team India 'unhappy' with Edgbaston practice facility

Thursday was India's first training day in Birmingham ground and they were allocated the practice arena adjacent to the main stadium. However, both Kohli and Kumble had reservations as the arena was small in size. The main issue was the run-up for fast bowlers.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 23:17
2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Team India &#039;unhappy&#039; with Edgbaston practice facility
PTI

Birmingham: The Indian cricket team today were unhappy with practice facilities at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground with both coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli expressing their displeasure with the local authorities.

Thursday was India's first training day in Birmingham ground and they were allocated the practice arena adjacent to main stadium.

However both Kohli and Kumble had reservations as the arena was small in size. The main issue was the run-up for fast bowlers.

It was learnt that the likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya, all of whom have a 30-yard run-up, couldn't bowl full tilt at the nets as the distance wasn't big enough.

This irked the captain and the coach as they sent feelers through manager Kapil Malhotra to sort the issue out with Warwickshire (local county) authorities.

Apparently, the Indian team wanted to practice at the main arena but were denied a chance as Australia and New Zealand, who have a match tomorrow, were given access to the main ground.

The Pakistan team also practised at the same ground but since they have been camping in Birmingham for the past week, have had access to the main practice arena.

India will only get a feel of the main turf on Saturday, prior to the marquee clash.  

ICC Champions Trophy2017 ICC Champions TrophyTeam IndiaEdgbastonAnil KumbleVirat Kohlicricket news

