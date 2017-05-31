close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli hints at Dinesh Karthik's inclusion in Playing XI against Pakistan

Karthik, who got out for a duck in the first warm-up match against New Zealand, made full use of the opportunity in the second game as he tore apart the Bangladeshi attack in his 77-ball knock which was studded with 8 fours and a six.

ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 12:18
2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli hints at Dinesh Karthik&#039;s inclusion in Playing XI against Pakistan

London: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hinted at Dinesh Karthik`s inclusion in the Playing XI for the much awaited Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan after the wicketkeeper-batsman made a strong case for his selection scoring stylish 94 runs against Bangladesh in the second warm-up game at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday.

Karthik, who got out for a duck in the first warm-up match against New Zealand, made full use of the opportunity in the second game as he tore apart the Bangladeshi attack in his 77-ball knock which was studded with 8 fours and a six.The 31-year-old, along with Shikhar Dhawan (60) and Hardik Pandya (80*), helped India post a gigantic 324-6 in their 50 overs which the Indian bowlers defended with precision.

The Men in Blued then skittled out Bangladesh for a paltry 84 in only 23.5 overs, thus winning the game by a huge margin of 240 runs."Very pleased. We got what we wanted in both the games. Last game as well, the bowlers did a fantastic job. As soon as the cloud cover comes in, it becomes increasingly difficult for the batsmen. Not taking anything from our bowlers. But it gets very difficult," Kohli said after the match.

Pandya's flambouyant knock was also the highlight of the Indian innings as he looked in prime form. His unbeaten 54-ball inning was studded with 6 fours and 4 sixes."We back Kedhar and Hardik to do it for us down the order. Hardik was outstanding. Jadeja also played with composure.""Fielding has been good, catching has been good. All bases are covered. We have ticked all the boxes going into the tournament," he added.

Heaping praise on Karthik, the 28-year-old said, "Dinesh is an outstanding player. We just wanted to give him an extended run.`India won the last Champions Trophy in 2013 and head into the marquee event as favourites after a hugely successful home season with 10 Test wins.

Team India begin their title defence in what can be expected as a high-voltage encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4 at Edgbaston.

TAGS

2017 ICC Champions TrophyIndiaPakistanICC Champions TrophyVirat KohliDinesh KarthikHardik PandyaShikhar DhawanIndia vs Pakistancricket news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Mohammed Shami key in India&#039;s title defence campaign, feels Irfan Pathan
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Mohammed Shami key in India...

India vs Pakistan: Virender Sehwag trolls Sarfraz Ahmed &amp; Co ahead of Indo-Pak clash in ICC Champions Trophy on June 4
ICC Champions Trophycricket

India vs Pakistan: Virender Sehwag trolls Sarfraz Ahmed...

2017 ICC Champions Trophy, England vs Bangladesh: Both teams aim to banish batting blues in opener at Kennington Oval
ICC Champions Trophycricket

2017 ICC Champions Trophy, England vs Bangladesh: Both team...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India, Australia to kick-off as title favourites at England despite off-field worries
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India, Australia to kick-off as...

Champions League final, Juventus vs Real Madrid: Gonzalo Higuain gets chance to end final hoodoo against old club
Football

Champions League final, Juventus vs Real Madrid: Gonzalo Hi...

Manchester United ranked as Europe&#039;s most valuable football club
Football

Manchester United ranked as Europe's most valuable foo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

NZ 359/4 (46.1 ov)
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
SL 356/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 324/7 (50.0 ov)
India beat Bangladesh by 240 runs
BAN 84 (23.5 ov)

England Vs Bangladesh

June 1  03:00 pm IST
Kennington Oval

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
Australia 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 24 Wickets
3 Jasprit Bumrah
MI | 20 Wickets