After Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma to miss India's opening warm-up clash against New Zealand

New Delhi: Team India were dealt with a bitter blow on Saturday after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that star batsman Yuvraj Singh will miss out on the team's opening warm-up clash with New Zealand on Sunday, and reports suggest that Rohit Sharma will also be unable to participate in the encounter with the Kiwis.

NEWS ALERT: @YUVSTRONG12 is making steady progress from viral fever. No major health concerns. He will miss the first warm-up #CT17 pic.twitter.com/JjCxGADgsL — BCCI (@BCCI) May 27, 2017

While Yuvi is down with viral fever, Rohit will join the squad today on 28th, having sought extended leaves from the board to attend a cousin's marriage.

Having made the request well in advance, Rohit had got permission from the team management to attend a family wedding. It is believed that a late-night ticket on Saturday was booked for the Mumbai batsman to ensure he arrives on Sunday, confirmed an ESPNCricinfo report.

Earlier, BCCI's release had confirmed Yuvraj's absence but no clarification came on Rohit's involvement in the opening practice game.

"The BCCI Medical Team confirms that Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who is presently down with viral fever is making steady progress. There are no major health concerns and he is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team," the release stated.

"He is advised rest and will miss India's first warm-up match against New Zealand at The Oval on May 28, 2017. The medical team will continue to monitor Yuvraj Singh's progress and hope for a speedy recovery," it further stated.

Both Yuvraj and Rohit are expected to be ready for Virat Kohli and Co.'s second warm-up game against Bangladesh on May 30