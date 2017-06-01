close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Angelo Mathews likely to miss Sri Lanka's ICC Champions Trophy opener against South Africa

In a major blow to Sri Lanka, skipper Angelo Mathews is likely to miss his side`s Champions Trophy opening match against South Africa on Saturday because of a calf injury.

ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 16:37
Angelo Mathews likely to miss Sri Lanka&#039;s ICC Champions Trophy opener against South Africa

London: In a major blow to Sri Lanka, skipper Angelo Mathews is likely to miss his side`s Champions Trophy opening match against South Africa on Saturday because of a calf injury.

"Mathews had complained of stiffness and pain, prompting the team management to conduct radiographic investigations, which revealed a strain on the muscle," ESPNcricinfo quoted a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) release as saying.

"He will engage in supervised recovery over the next few days but will most likely sit out the first group stage match," it added.In Mathews` absence, vice-captain Upul Tharanga will most probably lead the team.

It should be noted that Mathews has not played any international match since January because of a hamstring complaint, and had also missed a tri-series in Zimbabwe late last year because of "multiple injuries" in his legs.

However, the 29-year-old featured in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Daredevils recently before joining his countrymen for the Champions Trophy.A joint-winner in 2002, Sri Lanka have only reached the semi-final stage once since, getting to the last four in the 2013 edition, also in England.After their first match against the Proteas on June 3, they will next face India (June 8) and Pakistan (June 12).

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews (capt), Upul Tharanga (vice-capt), Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Asela Gunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Kulasekera, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Seekkuge Prasanna.

TAGS

Angelo MathewsSL vs SAICC Champions TrophySri Lanka cricketcricket news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to talk with Manchester United, consider offers by rivals: Agent
Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to talk with Manchester United, consider...

ICC Champions Trophy, Match 2: Australia v New Zealand - Pr...
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy, Match 2: Australia v New Zealand - Pr...

Claiming a medal at Commonwealth Games 2018 remains a target, says Ashwini Ponnappa
Badminton

Claiming a medal at Commonwealth Games 2018 remains a targe...

Bowlers give Men in Blue strong chance to defend ICC Champions Trophy title: VVS Laxman
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Bowlers give Men in Blue strong chance to defend ICC Champi...

Ramachandra Guha&#039;s resignation: Here&#039;s why the noted historian could have stepped down as CoA administrator
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Ramachandra Guha's resignation: Here's why the no...

ICC Champions Trophy: Glenn McGrath believes India&#039;s pace-spin bowling combination gives Virat Kohli &amp; Co edge over other teams
cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Glenn McGrath believes India's p...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
ENG
BAN 209/2 (38.0 ov)

England Vs Bangladesh

June 1  03:00 pm IST
Kennington Oval

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
Australia 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 24 Wickets
3 Jasprit Bumrah
MI | 20 Wickets