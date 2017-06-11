close
AUS vs ENG: Twitter reacts to Australia's exit from Champions Trophy – Here's who said what!

During the chase, Stokes and Morgan shared 159-run fourth-wicket stand to help England recover from 35/3.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 09:28
New Delhi: One of the favourites to lift the 2017 Champions Trophy, Cricket Australia left the sporting world stunned after being eliminated in the Group Stage by hosts England on Saturday. The Eoin Morgan-led England, who maintained their 100% run in the tournament secured a 40-run victory (D/L) in another rain-hit encounter. (CT 2017 - Full Coverage)

Ben Stokes (102 not out) and Eoin Morgan (87) were clinical in their efforts with the bat, as they demoralised the fearsome Aussie bowling attack.

Put in to bat by England, who had already reached the semi-finals, Australia posted 277/9, thanks to Travis Head (91 not out), Aaron Finch (68) and skipper Steve Smith (56). During the chase, Stokes and Morgan shared 159-run fourth-wicket stand to help England recover from 35/3.

England`s chase was interrupted twice by rain and when the skies halted play for the second time, England were 240/4 in 40.2 overs, with Stokes unbeaten having hit his third century in One-Day International cricket. With no play possible thereafter, England were declared victors as D/L method came into effect. Stokes flogged 13 fours and two sixes.

Seeing Steve Smith's team taking a premature exit from the mega event, Twitter reactions flowed in!

With this win, England entered the semi-finals as the top-ranked team from the group with six points. Bangladesh have three points from three matches, while Australia could only pocket two points -- a point each from two washed out games and New Zealand have one point.

Aus vs Eng Ben stokes Australia Vs England Twitter Champions Trophy ICC CT 2017 Steve Smith

