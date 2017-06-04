close
Bangladesh star Tamim Iqbal takes day off to see Cristiano Ronaldo play in Champions League final

Reports suggested that the Tigers opening batsman had to pay 2,700 pounds (equivalent to Rs. 2,24,270) for the prized ticket.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 10:13
Bangladesh star Tamim Iqbal takes day off to see Cristiano Ronaldo play in Champions League final
Courtesy: Reuters/Twitter

New Delhi: Bangladesh cricket team might be busy with their preparations to resurrect the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy after opening match defeat to England, but the UEFA Champions League Final in Cardiff, provided one of their stars, Tamim Iqbal, an opportunity to get to watch his favourite Cristiano Ronaldo play in the decider.

“Finally, I have got this opportunity. I don’t want to lose out on this great chance to see him in action,” Tamim was quoted as saying by Dhaka Tribune.

The 28-year-old further revealed that he had asked his coach for a one-day off, which the latter didn't say no to.

“I asked for a one-day break from the [Chandika Hathurusingha] coach. He didn’t say no,” Tamim revealed.

“I’ve been longing to see [Cristiano] Ronaldo in flesh for a long time now,” Tamim asserted expressing affection towards the Portuguese superstar.

Reports suggested that the Tigers opening batsman had to pay 2,700 pounds (equivalent to Rs. 2,24,270) for the prized ticket.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Spanish giants Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 to win the Champions League final in Cardiff on Saturday, the first team to retain the title in 27 years.

The sides were level 1-1 at half-time after Ronaldo scored in the 20th minute and Juve`s Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic equalised seven minutes later. But after the break Real went on the rampage with Casemiro restoring Real`s lead on 61 minutes, Ronaldo firing in the third and Marco Asensio supplying the killer blow on 90 minutes.

Ronaldo might have won the title for Real Madrid, but for Tamim's Bangladesh, in their second game of Group A fixture, they are scheduled to face Australia on Monday (June 5) at Kennington Oval. 
Tamim, who has played a pivotal role for the Bangladesh in the recent past in all formats, has featured in 170 One-day Internationals in which he amassed 5,578 runs at an average of 34.01.

Champions LeagueChampions TrophyChampions Trophy finalCristiano RonaldoTamim IqbalBangladesh

