Cardiff Wales Stadium (Sophia Gardens)

Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 00:40
Cardiff Wales Stadium (Sophia Gardens)

Capacity – 15,643

It served as a home venue for the Glamorgan County Cricket Club since 1967. But it was only in 1995, that the stadium turned itself in an international cricket venue. Seven years later is hosted its first international match for the home team.

Until 2006, the capacity stood mere 12,000. But then Glamoragan announced few development plans to restructure the venue and make it Test ready. Later in 2009, the stadium became World's 100th Test match venue, when it hosted the Ashes that year.  

Cardiff Wales Stadium

