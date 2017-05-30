Champions Trophy: Cricket fans bowled over by MS Dhoni's lightning quick work behind stumps to dismiss Colin de Grandhomme

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to entertain cricket fans across the world with his unmatchable skills behind the stumps. In the first warm-up match against New Zealand ahead of ICC Champions Trophy, the Ranchi-born cricketer stunned the Kiwis with a lightning quick stumping to dismiss all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme.

In the 23rd over of New Zealand's innings, Grandhomme charged down the wicket, post which Ravindra Jadeja changed the length of the delivery and the rest was done by Dhoni.

Watch the brilliant stumping here:

Dhoni's glovework once again received massive praise on social media where his fans lauded his effort in their own creative ways:

Here are some of the most hilarious reactions:

1 Hour = 60 Min

1 Min = 60 Sec

1 Sec = 100 Dhoni Stumpings#JustIndianThings — Surya Tej Borra (@suryatej_borra) May 28, 2017

* If Ramayan happens today*

Sita: Ye kya h?

Laxman: Ye laxman rekha hai agar ise paar kiya toh Dhoni stump out kr dega — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) May 28, 2017

Other team players: How to play Indian spinners?

Coach: Beta, Ashwin aur Jaddu bowling karenge aur peeche Dhoni hai, aage ka tum dekh lo :) — Shreyas Khokale (@ImShreyas3010) May 28, 2017

After registering a comprehensive 45-run win over Kiwis in the first warm-up match, Men in Blue are up against Bangladesh in their final warm-up tie before the tournament kicks off on June 1.