Champions Trophy: Cricket fans bowled over by MS Dhoni's lightning quick work behind stumps to dismiss Colin de Grandhomme

Fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni lauded his lightning quick work behind the stumps against New Zealand in the first warm-up match ahead of ICC Champions Trophy.

Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 14:04
Champions Trophy: Cricket fans bowled over by MS Dhoni&#039;s lightning quick work behind stumps to dismiss Colin de Grandhomme

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to entertain cricket fans across the world with his unmatchable skills behind the stumps. In the first warm-up match against New Zealand ahead of ICC Champions Trophy, the Ranchi-born cricketer stunned the Kiwis with a lightning quick stumping to dismiss all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme.

In the 23rd over of New Zealand's innings, Grandhomme charged down the wicket, post which Ravindra Jadeja changed the length of the delivery and the rest was done by Dhoni.

Watch the brilliant stumping here:

Dhoni's glovework once again received massive praise on social media where his fans lauded his effort in their own creative ways:

Here are some of the most hilarious reactions:

 

 

 

After registering a comprehensive 45-run win over Kiwis in the first warm-up match, Men in Blue are up against Bangladesh in their final warm-up tie before the tournament kicks off on June 1. 

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni stumping, Ind vs NZ, ICC Champions Trophy, cricket video

