Champions Trophy: Did Virat Kohli walk-out as Anil Kumble came in for practice session?

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli – Anil Kumble spat might already be a known issue in the Indian cricketing fraternity, but the matter looks to be getting worse after reports emerged that the Indian skipper allegedly left the practice session after Head Coach came on.

India might be hoping to defend the Champions Trophy title in England but even before their campaign begins on June 4 against Pakistan, reports of a rift two of the most important people in the team have shaken the country.

On Tuesday evening, a cold war between the duo was reported by Mumbai Mirror. As soon as Kumble arrived in the practice session, Kohli walked out of the nets. There was no verbal spat from anyone, but the gesture was enough.

As India prepare to launch their tournament against Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday, Indian media is abuzz with reports of differences between Kohli and Kumble over tactics and training.

With Kumble`s one-year contract ending this month, the Indian board`s move to advertise the job ahead of the 50-over showpiece event raised eyebrows.

The deadline for applications ended on Wednesday.

While Kumble is an automatic candidate for a new contract, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and Australia`s Tom Moody have reportedly applied for the job.