Champions Trophy: Dinesh Karthik excited, Hardik Pandya hopes to put in A game against Pakistan

While the wicket-keeper batsman admitted being highly excited with the prospects of playing Pakistan, Hardik Pandya echoed skipper Kohli's comments on the Indo-Pak clash. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 00:46
Champions Trophy: Dinesh Karthik excited, Hardik Pandya hopes to put in A game against Pakistan
ANI Photo

New Delhi: India crushed Bangladesh by 240 runs in their second and final warm-up game ahead of their Champions Trophy opening clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4. While Indian skipper Virat Kohli had already asserted that he is taking it like 'just another game', Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya had a few things to say before going into the high-profile clash.

"Very excited, we don't get to play Pakistan too many times these days. Looking forward to that match," Dinesh Karthik was quoted saying by ANI.

"Will take it as a normal game, won't take unnecessary pressure on ourselves. Will make sure to play best cricket," said Pandya.

Considering the way the Men in Blue played against the 'underdogs' of the tournament, skipper Kohli might not be too concerned facing the lowest ranked team – Pakistan – in the Champions Trophy, as long as he and his boys can keep their nerves under control.

Chasing the target of 324, Bangladesh bowed down before the Indian pace-attack and were bundled out for mere 84 runs in just 23.5 overs.

Apart from Mehedi Hasan (24), Sunzamul Islam (18) and Mushfiqur Rahim (13), none of the Bangladeshi batsmen could stand the hostile fast bowling of the Indian pacers, especially Bhuvaneshwar kumar (3/13 in five overs) and Umesh Yadav (3/13 in five overs).

Both the pacers wrecked havoc on the Bangladeshi batsmen and it was such a sorry state of affairs for the minnows that they were 22-6 after eight overs.

Apart from the duo, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with a wicket each and presented a strong case for their selection in the playing XI in the group matches of the tournament.

Champions Trophy, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Pakistan, Indo-Pak cricket, Virat Kohli

