Champions Trophy: Kedar Jadhav reveals how MS Dhoni plays a big role even without verbal communication

Kedar Jadhav, who picked two wickets against Bangladesh in semi-final, revealed how Dhoni doesn't need to communicate all the time with the bowlers to tell them what to do.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 14:38
London: Mahendra Singh Dhoni might not be the skipper of the team anymore, but the wicketkeeper batsman still has a major role to play when it comes to on-field decision making.

Virat Kohli, who replaced the Jharkhand batsman as the limited-overs skipper in January this year, is seen seeking valuable inputs from him throughout the game. The Dhoni-Kohli partnership has been doing wonders for the Men in Blue as the duo comes up with interesting ideas to overcome tricky situations.

Not just Kohli, but even other members of the Indian cricket team still look up to Dhoni as someone to enhance their performances.

Kedar Jadhav, who picked two wickets for the Men in Blue in their crucial semi-final against Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy, revealed how Dhoni doesn't need to communicate all the time with the bowlers to tell them what to do.

Jadhav said India gloveman had played a key role in his development.

"He provides me with all the knowledge that he has," explained Jadhav of the input he had received from the former India captain.

"Even while I am bowling he is looking at me and from his eyes only I can tell what he wants me to bowl."

Jadhav took two for 22 in six overs, removing set batsman Tamim Iqbal (70) and Mushfiqur Rahim (61) on Thursday as India coasted to a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh.

The breakthroughs shifted the momentum back in India's favour as the two senior Bangladeshi batsmen built pressure on their opponents with a superb 123-run stand for third wicket. After those two dismissals, The Tigers couldn't roar further and managed to score 264 runs in 50 overs.

Kohli's men chased down the decent target in just 40.1 overs.

TAGS

MS DhoniKedar JadhavVirat Kohliindian cricket teamICC Champions Trophy

