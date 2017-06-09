close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli should learn from Pakistan's planning against South Africa, feels Vinod Kambli

India will now have to beat South Africa in their last group match on June 11 and Sri lanka face a must-win contest against Pakistan a day later in quest to qualify for the semi-finals.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 12:16
Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli should learn from Pakistan&#039;s planning against South Africa, feels Vinod Kambli

New Delhi: After winning their opening match against Pakistan by 124 runs, Virat Kohli's men were given a reality check by Sri Lanka, who shattered the Men in Blue's confidence of with a comprehensive seven-wicket win.

Having entered the match as the favourites, India failed to live up to the expectations as the Lankans fought back hard to deprive them of a second consecutive win.

Indian batsmen did their job by taking the team to a respectable 321-run total, but the bowlers let the team down as Danushka Gunathilaka (76) and Kusal Mendis (89) stitched a match-winning 159-run stand for the second wicket which proved to be the decisive partnership.

Indian fans were left dejected after the loss and even former Indian cricketers criticised the team for their dismal show.

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli hit out heavily at Kohli, saying he must learn the art of planning from Pakistan, who went on to defeat World No. 1 ODI team South Africa in their second outing.

"Mr kohli.where is the planning. Going with the flow.look at PakistanTeam planning against the south Africa. Outstanding," the former left-hander tweeted.

Pakistan first restricted South Africa to 219 runs as a result of some disciplined bowling and then went on to score 119 runs in 27 overs at the loss of three wickets. The rain interrupted at the match once again and Sarfraz Ahmed's men won the game by 19 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Sri Lanka's win has made the situation in Group B very interesting where all teams -- India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa -- have identical records of a win and a draw.

India will now have to beat South Africa in their last group match on June 11 and Sri Lanka face a must-win contest against Pakistan a day later in their quest to qualify for the semi-finals.

TAGS

Virat KohliVinod KambliICC Champions TrophyIndia vs Sri LankaCT 2017

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Anil Kumble&#039;s contract as Indian coach all set to be extended till 2019 World Cup: Report
cricket

Anil Kumble's contract as Indian coach all set to be e...

CT 2017: When Sourav Ganguly was trolled by Michael Atherton during India-Sri Lanka match
ICC Champions Trophycricket

CT 2017: When Sourav Ganguly was trolled by Michael Atherto...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Prev...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Grateful we could bring smiles in times of tragedy, says Angelo Mathews
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Grateful we could bring smiles i...

Champions Trophy 2017: We are not invincible, says Virat Kohli ahead of &#039;virtual quarters&#039;
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Champions Trophy 2017: We are not invincible, says Virat Ko...

ICC Champions Trophy: Kamaal Rashid Khan makes disrespectful remarks on Virat Kohli after loss against Sri Lanka
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Kamaal Rashid Khan makes disrespectfu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh

June 9  03: 00 pm IST
Sophia Gardens
Click for full Schdule »

India Vs Sri Lanka

June 8  03: 00 pm IST
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets

Pakistan Vs South Africa

June 7  06: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L)
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 2 2 0 4
Australia 2 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1
New Zealand 2 0 1 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 2 1 1 2
South Africa 2 1 1 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| 193 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets