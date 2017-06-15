close
Cricket fans want 'cover drive' to be renamed after Virat Kohli! WATCH why...

Kohli's knock was replete with classic strokes, but one particular shot stood out. Fans were quick to appreciate Kohli's class, and some even asked if the International Cricket Council (ICC) is ready to rename the shot after the Indian captain.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 23:16
Cricket fans want &#039;cover drive&#039; to be renamed after Virat Kohli! WATCH why...
Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli played one of his best ODI innings to help India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Thursday.

The 28-year-old remained unbeaten on 96 off 78 balls, which included 13 fours, in a selfless knock. He could have chased the hundred, but was happy to allow his batting partner Rohit Sharma to correct his rather slow strike rate by rotating the strike.

Kohli's knock was replete with classic strokes, but one particular shot stood out. Fans were quick to appreciate Kohli's class, and some even asked if the International Cricket Council (ICC) is ready to rename the shot after the Indian captain.

Here's the shot:

And here are some of the reactions from fans.

Already regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of modern times, Kohli has 27 ODI hundreds, and today, he became the fastest player to notch up 8000 runs in the 50-overs format. Until recently, he was the proud owner of that feat in the 7000 and 6000 marks.

Another peerless batsman, Hashim Amla of South Africa recently broke those two feats.

Kohli now has 8008 runs from 183 matches at an average of 54.47, but his numbers are unrivaled when it comes to chasing. It's averages 92 when India chase.

