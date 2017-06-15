Cricket fans want 'cover drive' to be renamed after Virat Kohli! WATCH why...

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli played one of his best ODI innings to help India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Thursday.

The 28-year-old remained unbeaten on 96 off 78 balls, which included 13 fours, in a selfless knock. He could have chased the hundred, but was happy to allow his batting partner Rohit Sharma to correct his rather slow strike rate by rotating the strike.

Kohli's knock was replete with classic strokes, but one particular shot stood out. Fans were quick to appreciate Kohli's class, and some even asked if the International Cricket Council (ICC) is ready to rename the shot after the Indian captain.

Here's the shot:

Cover drive by kohli Cover drive kohli love story is so sweeter than #Virushka #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/zCFAUd8Fj2 — Virat Kohli (@ViratVinay18) June 15, 2017

And here are some of the reactions from fans.

Only man who can play better cover drive than Virat Kohli is Virat Kohli himself!#INDvBAN #CT17 pic.twitter.com/taViJqOjUo — Virat Kohli Club (@ViratsArmy) June 15, 2017

"Nothing is more beautiful than a midnight conversation with a special someone," she said. "Did you ever see Kohli's cover drive?" I asked. — Saurabh (@SabPseudoHai) June 15, 2017

Ganguly says Rohit doesn't bend as much as Kohli when playing a cover drive. I don't think Rohit bends even when he does ab crunches #CT17 — TheGoanPatiala (@TheGoanPatiala) June 15, 2017

What u find most Beautiful in this world? Waterfalls? NO Sunset? NO Salt Flats? NO Kohli's Cover Drive? HELL YES #INDvBAN — saumya. (@Virats_Cupcake) June 15, 2017

Dhawan's cut, Kohli's cover drive and Rohit's flick accompanied by soothing rain and coffee.. Couldn't ask for more #INDvBAN — Rudresh Singh (@imrudresh) June 15, 2017

Whenever i see Virat kohli's cover drive it feels like peace in between all chaos;heaven on earth;pure bliss#INDvBAN #ViratKohli #CT17 — Karm patel (@karmpatel97) June 15, 2017

The Word Drive In Dictionary Should Be Replaced By "KOHLI" RT If You Agree#INDvBAN — 8000Runs (@KOHLIism) June 15, 2017

*Compulsory Virat Kohli straight drive appreciation tweet*#INDvBAN — Jaanvi (@ThatCricketGirl) June 15, 2017

Already regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of modern times, Kohli has 27 ODI hundreds, and today, he became the fastest player to notch up 8000 runs in the 50-overs format. Until recently, he was the proud owner of that feat in the 7000 and 6000 marks.

Another peerless batsman, Hashim Amla of South Africa recently broke those two feats.

Kohli now has 8008 runs from 183 matches at an average of 54.47, but his numbers are unrivaled when it comes to chasing. It's averages 92 when India chase.