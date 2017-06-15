close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

CT 2017 semi-final: Virender Sehwag lauds 'grandson' Bangladesh for brilliant effort, congratulates 'father' India for reaching final

Team India secured a rather convincing win over Bangladesh in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 22:02
CT 2017 semi-final: Virender Sehwag lauds &#039;grandson&#039; Bangladesh for brilliant effort, congratulates &#039;father&#039; India for reaching final

New Delhi: Team India secured a pretty convincing win over Bangladesh in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston, with Rohit Sharma being the top scorer with his brilliant 123.

The defending champions will now take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the title clash on Sunday.

Needing 265 for victory, India chased down the target with 59 balls to spare at the Edgbaston.

Earlier, sent into bat by India skipper Virat Kohli, Bangladesh scored 264 for seven in the allotted 50 overs.

Witnessing India secure a dominating win, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag unleashed one of his typical Twitter gems.

"Well tried Pote. Great effort to reach semis.Ghar ki hi baat hai.
Father's Day par Bete ke saath final hai. Mazaak ko serious mat liyo bete," Viru tweeted.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 264/7 in 50 overs (Tamim 70, Mushfiqur 61; Bumrah 2/40).

India: 266/1 in 40.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 123 not out, Virat Kohli 96 not out).

TAGS

Champions TrophyVirender SehwagBangladeshIndiaIndia vs BangaldeshTwitterChampions Trophy semi-final

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli becomes fastest batsman to score 8000 runs in ODIs
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli becomes fastest batsman t...

ICC CT 2017, IND vs BAN: Clinical India decimate Bangladesh to set up final date with Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC CT 2017, IND vs BAN: Clinical India decimate Bangladesh...

WATCH: Rohit Sharma decimates high-flying Bangladesh with batting masterclass; reaches century with six
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Rohit Sharma decimates high-flying Bangladesh with b...

HWL Semi-Finals: India rally to beat Scotland 4-1, play Canada on Saturday
Other Sports

HWL Semi-Finals: India rally to beat Scotland 4-1, play Can...

ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladeshi fans at it again, use derogatory Facebook post to insult Indian captain Virat Kohli
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladeshi fans at it again, use der...

Ace shooter Heena Sidhu slams chief pistol coach Pavel Smirnov
Other Sports

Ace shooter Heena Sidhu slams chief pistol coach Pavel Smir...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
SCO 317/6 (50.0 ov)
ZIM need 211 runs in 171 balls at 7.40 rpo
ZIM 107/4 (21.3 ov)
ENG 211 (49.5 ov)
Pakistan beat England by 8 wickets
PAK 215/2 (37.1 ov)
WI
Match Abandoned
AFG 0/0 (0.0 ov)
BAN 264/7 (50.0 ov)
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND 265/1 (40.1 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

India Vs Pakistan

June 18  03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Click for full Schdule »

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
India won by 9 wickets with 59 balls remaining.

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
317
Runs
2 Rohit Sharma
| 304 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 293 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets