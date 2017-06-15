CT 2017 semi-final: Virender Sehwag lauds 'grandson' Bangladesh for brilliant effort, congratulates 'father' India for reaching final

New Delhi: Team India secured a pretty convincing win over Bangladesh in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston, with Rohit Sharma being the top scorer with his brilliant 123.

The defending champions will now take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the title clash on Sunday.

Needing 265 for victory, India chased down the target with 59 balls to spare at the Edgbaston.

Earlier, sent into bat by India skipper Virat Kohli, Bangladesh scored 264 for seven in the allotted 50 overs.

Witnessing India secure a dominating win, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag unleashed one of his typical Twitter gems.

"Well tried Pote. Great effort to reach semis.Ghar ki hi baat hai.

Father's Day par Bete ke saath final hai. Mazaak ko serious mat liyo bete," Viru tweeted.

Father's Day par Bete ke saath final hai. Mazaak ko serious mat liyo bete. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 15, 2017

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 264/7 in 50 overs (Tamim 70, Mushfiqur 61; Bumrah 2/40).

India: 266/1 in 40.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 123 not out, Virat Kohli 96 not out).