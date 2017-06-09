CT 2017: When Sourav Ganguly was trolled by Michael Atherton during India-Sri Lanka match

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is widely regarded as one of the best skippers to have led a team. During his tenure, Ganguly backed his players and was also responsible for injecting aggression into the Indian squad.

Whenever India played against England, home or away, one cannot, but recall his shirt-waving celebration in Lord's balcony.

During India's second ICC Champions Trophy game against Sri Lanka, the incident was recalled once again by former England skipper Mike Atherton. Ganguly and Atherton were doing commentary when the cameras showed Andrew Flintoff on the big screen.

Without wasting any time, Atherton told Ganguly, “'Flintoff in the ground. Don't take off your shirt and start waving it around, Sourav. He took off his shirt once and forced you to do it at Lord's. One of the worst sights at home of cricket.”

“You think so?” came Ganguly's reply.

Soon after Indian cricket team clinched a thriller in the Natwest Series final against England in 2002, the then skipper Ganguly removed his shirt at Lord's balcony – a gesture which became one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket.

Ganguly's gesture, which did not go well with several cricket experts, was said to be in revenge for what Andrew Flintoff did in India after England's win in one of the ODIs.

Batting first, England put a decent total of 255 runs on board. In reply, India fell short of the total by just 5 runs, despite a fighting 80-run knock by Ganguly.

With 11 runs required off the final six balls, Flintoff bowled a brilliant last over where he scalped the remaining two wickets.

As Flintoff took off his shirt, a visibly upset Ganguly stormed back into the dressing room.