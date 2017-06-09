close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

CT 2017: When Sourav Ganguly was trolled by Michael Atherton during India-Sri Lanka match

During India's match against Sri Lanka in ICC Champions Trophy, Sourav Ganguly found himself in an embarrassing situation as Mike Atherton recalled his shirt-waving celebration.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 11:34
CT 2017: When Sourav Ganguly was trolled by Michael Atherton during India-Sri Lanka match
Image Courtesy: Twitter/PTI

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is widely regarded as one of the best skippers to have led a team. During his tenure, Ganguly backed his players and was also responsible for injecting aggression into the Indian squad.

Whenever India played against England, home or away, one cannot, but recall his shirt-waving celebration in Lord's balcony.

During India's second ICC Champions Trophy game against Sri Lanka, the incident was recalled once again by former England skipper Mike Atherton. Ganguly and Atherton were doing commentary when the cameras showed Andrew Flintoff on the big screen.

Without wasting any time, Atherton told Ganguly, “'Flintoff in the ground. Don't take off your shirt and start waving it around, Sourav. He took off his shirt once and forced you to do it at Lord's. One of the worst sights at home of cricket.”

“You think so?” came Ganguly's reply.

Soon after Indian cricket team clinched a thriller in the Natwest Series final against England in 2002, the then skipper Ganguly removed his shirt at Lord's balcony – a gesture which became one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket.

Ganguly's gesture, which did not go well with several cricket experts, was said to be in revenge for what Andrew Flintoff did in India after England's win in one of the ODIs.

Batting first, England put a decent total of 255 runs on board. In reply, India fell short of the total by just 5 runs, despite a fighting 80-run knock by Ganguly.

With 11 runs required off the final six balls, Flintoff bowled a brilliant last over where he scalped the remaining two wickets.

As Flintoff took off his shirt, a visibly upset Ganguly stormed back into the dressing room.

TAGS

Sourav GangulyMichael AthertonICC Champions TrophyGanguly shirt wavingcricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Anil Kumble&#039;s contract as Indian coach all set to be extended till 2019 World Cup: Report
cricket

Anil Kumble's contract as Indian coach all set to be e...

Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli should learn from Pakistan&#039;s planning against South Africa, feels Vinod Kambli
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli should learn from Pakistan...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Prev...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Grateful we could bring smiles in times of tragedy, says Angelo Mathews
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Grateful we could bring smiles i...

Champions Trophy 2017: We are not invincible, says Virat Kohli ahead of &#039;virtual quarters&#039;
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Champions Trophy 2017: We are not invincible, says Virat Ko...

ICC Champions Trophy: Kamaal Rashid Khan makes disrespectful remarks on Virat Kohli after loss against Sri Lanka
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Kamaal Rashid Khan makes disrespectfu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh

June 9  03: 00 pm IST
Sophia Gardens
Click for full Schdule »

India Vs Sri Lanka

June 8  03: 00 pm IST
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets

Pakistan Vs South Africa

June 7  06: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L)
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 2 2 0 4
Australia 2 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1
New Zealand 2 0 1 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 2 1 1 2
South Africa 2 1 1 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| 193 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets