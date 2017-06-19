close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Doctors, farmers and labourers are real stars of nation, not cricketers: Philosopher-captain​ Mashrafe Mortaza

The Tigers' skipper said that the cricketers get paid for playing and they are just performing artists.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 23:43
Doctors, farmers and labourers are real stars of nation, not cricketers: Philosopher-captain​ Mashrafe Mortaza
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza might not have lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 but he surely lifted the spirits of all the fans who were dejected by their respective teams' loss.

The cricketer said that he does not understand why people relate cricket to patriotism and according to him doctors, farmers and labourers are the real stars of a nation, not cricketers.

"I am a cricketer but can I save a life? A doctor can. But no-one claps for the best doctor in the country. Create myths around them. They will save more lives. They are the stars. The labourers are the stars, they build the country. What have we built using cricket? Can we make even a brick using cricket? Does paddy grow on the cricket field? Those who make courtyards using bricks, make things at factories, grow crops in the fields – they are the stars," Mortaza said as reported by Scroll.

The Tigers' skipper said that the cricketers get paid for playing and they are just performing artists.

"What do we do? If I say it very bluntly – we take money, we perform. Like a singer or an actor, we do performing art. Nothing more. The Muktijoddhad [1971 Liberation warriors] didn’t face bullets to get money on winning. Who is being compared to whom? If there are any heroes in cricket, they are Rakibul Hasans or martyrs like [Abdul Halim] Jewel… Rakibul Bhai had dared to enter the cricket field with ‘Joy Bangla’ inscribed on his bat [before the 1971 Liberation]. That’s big." He said. "Even bigger was his going to the front with his father’s gun. Shohid (martyr) Jewel left cricket and joined the crack platoon [a 1971 Liberation war guerrilla formation]. That’s bravery. Dealing with fast-bowling has romanticism and duty, not bravery."

"I say, those who cry 'patriotism, patriotism' around cricket, if all of them for one day did not drop banana skin on the streets or did not spit on the streets or obeyed traffic rules, the country would have changed. This huge energy was not wasted after cricket and was used to do one’s work honestly even for a day, that would be showing patriotism. I don’t understand the definition of patriotism of these people," added Mortaza.

Indian politician Shashi Tharoor hailed Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza's perspective on cricket in a tweet, calling him a 'philosopher-captain'.

"A brilliantly sane perspective on cricket from Bangladesh's philosopher-captain Mashrafe @IamMortaza. Applaud the real heroes, enjoy the game," he tweeted on Sunday.

Bangladesh were knocked out of the Champions Trophy after they lost to India in semis.

TAGS

Mashrafe MortazaShashi TharoorICC Champions TrophyCricketPhilosophy

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

FIFA Confederations Cup: Germany sweat in 3-2 win over Australia
Football

FIFA Confederations Cup: Germany sweat in 3-2 win over Aust...

Virat Kohli make CAC aware of reservations about Anil Kumble continuing as coach: Report
cricket

Virat Kohli make CAC aware of reservations about Anil Kumbl...

McLaren&#039;s Fernando Alonso braced for Azerbaijan GP, expects a grid penalty
Other Sports

McLaren's Fernando Alonso braced for Azerbaijan GP, ex...

ICC&#039;s Associate Members Afghanistan, Ireland hope to end wait for Test status
cricket

ICC's Associate Members Afghanistan, Ireland hope to e...

Formula One set for maiden triple-header in 2018 as FIA approves 21-race calendar
Other Sports

Formula One set for maiden triple-header in 2018 as FIA app...

Shah Rukh Khan buys Cape Town franchise as T20 Global League reveals names of owners
cricket

Shah Rukh Khan buys Cape Town franchise as T20 Global Leagu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

India Vs Pakistan

June 18  03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Click for full Schdule »

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
India won by 9 wickets with 59 balls remaining.

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
317
Runs
2 Rohit Sharma
| 304 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 293 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets