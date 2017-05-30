Edgbaston Cricket Ground

Capacity – 24,803

The youngest of all the cricket grounds there are in England, until the inauguration of Chester-le-Street in May 2003. Established back in 1882, the ground witnessed its first cricket match 30 years after its creation.

Wisden's guide to Cricket grounds rated it second after the historic Lord's in terms of superiority. With the recent structuring of the new South and West stands, the England and Wales Cricket board believes it to have surpassed the Home of Cricket.

42 metres! That is the shortest boundary on this ground. Now imagine when some of the hardest hitters of the ball steps onto the pitch. Surely would turn out a gala event for the spectators. Talking about the pitch, it does a have a bit of grass, thus favouring the seamers early on.

In recent years, the ground has witnessed some phenomenal class of cricket – Brian Lara's monumental 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham, back in 1994; Then in 2005, England stunned the Aussies in a pulsating two-run win in what is considered the greatest Ashes ever; And last but not the least, India had claimed their second ICC Champions Trophy tournament on this every ground in 2013.