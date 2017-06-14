close
England vs Pakistan: Ben Stokes taking toilet break at drinks leaves Twitterati in splits

Set just 212 for victory, Pakistan finished on 215 for two, with Azhar Ali (76) and Fakhar Zaman (57) sharing an opening partnership of 118.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 22:22
New Delhi: Be it the batting or bowling, nothing worked out for England in the semi-final clash against Pakistan at ICC Champion Trophy, and it was just the same for their star all-rounder Ben Stokes who after failing to guide his side to a big total with the bat, also struggled in picking wickets.

Stokes, who will not be remembered for his performance on the pitch for this match, will surely be remembered for giving fans a moment to laugh about after going to use toilet during drinks break.

The sudden nature call did leave Twitterati in splits, witnessing a rather unexpected incident taking place.

As far as the result of the match is concerned, Pakistan thrashed England by eight wickets in Cardiff to book their place in the Champions Trophy final.

They will now play the winners of Thursday`s second semi-final between India and Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Sunday`s final.

When Mohammad Hafeez pulled Stokes for four, Pakistan had won with a whopping 77 balls left in their innings.

But the real damage was done on the field as Pakistan held tournament hosts England, the only side who won all their three group games, to just 211 all out.

Hasan Ali took three for 35 in an innings where England didn`t manage a single six and none of their batsman made fifty after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and sent them into bat on a used pitch.

Live Score Card

ENG 211 (49.5 ov)
Pakistan beat England by 8 wickets
PAK 215/2 (37.1 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
271
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 258 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 223 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets
3 Hassan Ali
| 3 Wickets