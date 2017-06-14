England vs Pakistan: Ben Stokes taking toilet break at drinks leaves Twitterati in splits

New Delhi: Be it the batting or bowling, nothing worked out for England in the semi-final clash against Pakistan at ICC Champion Trophy, and it was just the same for their star all-rounder Ben Stokes who after failing to guide his side to a big total with the bat, also struggled in picking wickets.

Stokes, who will not be remembered for his performance on the pitch for this match, will surely be remembered for giving fans a moment to laugh about after going to use toilet during drinks break.

The sudden nature call did leave Twitterati in splits, witnessing a rather unexpected incident taking place.

10 minute ki tou stokes ki toilet break thi — Nabil (@condeshunzz) June 14, 2017

Last match mathews goes for toilet n pak got wkt today stokes goes for toilet n pak got wkt — Culpable Inocente (@OwAiSaKhTeR) June 14, 2017

After stokes going toilet,I think Butler also want to go #toilet..!#CT17 #ENGvPAK .. — Afroja Najnin Bithe (@AfrojaBithe) June 14, 2017

Don't English players pee on the pitch? Surprised that Stokes wanted to a the toilet. — Thivi (@DArmChairCritic) June 14, 2017

Stokes Ko Junaid Ko dekh k Toilet lag gya #spellworks and goneee — Rafey (@rafeysays) June 14, 2017

Hahaha in this beautiful stadium Stokes is searching for toilet — Rafay Zia (@proximitybomb) June 14, 2017

Stokes went to toilet during drinks break! — Manoj (@Manojoffl) June 14, 2017

As far as the result of the match is concerned, Pakistan thrashed England by eight wickets in Cardiff to book their place in the Champions Trophy final.

They will now play the winners of Thursday`s second semi-final between India and Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Sunday`s final.

Set just 212 for victory, Pakistan finished on 215 for two, with Azhar Ali (76) and Fakhar Zaman (57) sharing an opening partnership of 118.

When Mohammad Hafeez pulled Stokes for four, Pakistan had won with a whopping 77 balls left in their innings.

But the real damage was done on the field as Pakistan held tournament hosts England, the only side who won all their three group games, to just 211 all out.

Hasan Ali took three for 35 in an innings where England didn`t manage a single six and none of their batsman made fifty after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and sent them into bat on a used pitch.