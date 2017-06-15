close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ever-relevant Virender Sehwag captures nation's mood in just the perfect way — READ

Virat Kohli & Co are taking on Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 18:05
Ever-relevant Virender Sehwag captures nation&#039;s mood in just the perfect way — READ

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Thursday captured the mood of the nation in just the perfect manner when he tweeted a photo of empty road in the national capital, Delhi.

"Peak hour, Delhi road and you get to drive alone on the road,no traffic. Happens only when VVIP movement or during an India match," he wrote using the hashtag #INDvBAN.

Yes, Delhi streets are known for their congestion. But these same roads will be found empty when there is a VVIP movement or during an India match of note.

Virat Kohli & Co are taking on Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston.

India, the defending champions, won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first. The winner of the match will play Pakistan in Sunday's final.

TAGS

Virender SehwagIndia vs BangladeshInd vs BanICC Champions Trophycricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

WATCH: Virat Kohli gets angry as MS Dhoni gives away unnecessary 5 penalty runs in IND vs BAN match
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli gets angry as MS Dhoni gives away unnece...

India&#039;s tour of West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah rested; Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav named in 15-man squad
cricket

India's tour of West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bum...

WATCH: Brilliant Bhuvneshwar Kumar gives India a dream start against Bangladesh in ICC CT 2017 semi-final
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Brilliant Bhuvneshwar Kumar gives India a dream star...

WATCH: MS Dhoni&#039;s daughter Ziva hits all the right notes in this viral video, shared by mommy Sakshi
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva hits all the right not...

Yuvraj Singh posts emotional tweet on 300th career ODI, wife Hazel Keech calls him hero amongst men
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Yuvraj Singh posts emotional tweet on 300th career ODI, wif...

Next Generation ATP Finals: Andy Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
Tennis

Next Generation ATP Finals: Andy Murray supports radical ru...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
BAN 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND need 209 runs in 251 balls at 4.99 rpo
IND 56/0 (8.1 ov)
Live
SCO 317/6 (50.0 ov)
ZIM need 317 runs in 293 balls at 6.49 rpo
ZIM 1/0 (1.1 ov)
ENG 211 (49.5 ov)
Pakistan beat England by 8 wickets
PAK 215/2 (37.1 ov)
WI
Match Abandoned
AFG 0/0 (0.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
271
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 258 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 223 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets