Ever-relevant Virender Sehwag captures nation's mood in just the perfect way — READ
Virat Kohli & Co are taking on Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston.
New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Thursday captured the mood of the nation in just the perfect manner when he tweeted a photo of empty road in the national capital, Delhi.
"Peak hour, Delhi road and you get to drive alone on the road,no traffic. Happens only when VVIP movement or during an India match," he wrote using the hashtag #INDvBAN.
Peak hour, Delhi road and you get to drive alone on the road,no traffic.
Happens only when VVIP movement or during an India match. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/MBbqlTUdMx
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 15, 2017
Yes, Delhi streets are known for their congestion. But these same roads will be found empty when there is a VVIP movement or during an India match of note.
India, the defending champions, won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first. The winner of the match will play Pakistan in Sunday's final.
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|3
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|4
|South Africa
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|2