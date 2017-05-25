close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

EXCLUSIVE: Virat Kohli gives cold response when asked if India should play Pakistan in present scenario – Watch Video

During the press conference, the Men in Blue skipper was asked by a Zee News reporter about his take on playing against Pakistan, considering the present political scenario.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 12:56
EXCLUSIVE: Virat Kohli gives cold response when asked if India should play Pakistan in present scenario – Watch Video

New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli gave insights into the team's build up for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in a press conference, answering several questions ranging from the players' fitness to the highly anticipated Indo-Pak clash on June 4.

When asked about his take on India's opening clash with Pakistan and the team's preparation for the 'special' encounter, Kohli said that the match was holds no extra-importance for him or any other player in the team.

"As a cricketer we can't control things outside the stadium. It is a big match we understand but in our heads there is no difference. The hype and atmosphere around the India-Pakistan match is beyond our control, but for us it is the same as any other match." 

"I will never play for redemption. I don't know why things are built up as matters of life and death for sub-continental cricketers. I believe in giving my best for the team, wherever I might be playing and against whichever team," he added.

During the press conference, the Men in Blue skipper was asked by a Zee News reporter about his take on playing against Pakistan, considering the present political scenario.

Here's who the short conversation went between the two:-

Reporter:- Considering the present Indo-Pak relations, do you think India should be playing against Pakistan, or you think a cricket match can become a platform to improve relations and cut down tensions?

Kohli: What do you think?

Reporter: I want to know your take on the subject since it matters more.

Kohli: I think you had already made up your mind on the subject before you came.

Reporter: The country wants to listen to you.

Kohli: Thank you!

TAGS

Virat KohliIndia vs PakistanChampions TrophyZee NewsVirat Kohli press conferenceindian cricket teamPakistan cricket teamcricket news

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Sachin: A Billion Dreams – Amitabh Bachchan filled with pride and emotions post attending movie&#039;s premiere
cricket

Sachin: A Billion Dreams – Amitabh Bachchan filled with pri...

BCCI invite new applications for Head Coach of Team India; Anil Kumble gets direct entry
cricket

BCCI invite new applications for Head Coach of Team India;...

Barcelona support Lionel Messi following Spanish Supreme Court&#039;s decision to uphold fraud sentence
Football

Barcelona support Lionel Messi following Spanish Supreme Co...

Indian cricketers, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar review &#039;Sachin: A Billion Dreams&#039;
cricket

Indian cricketers, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Ku...

Bangladesh beat New Zealand to reach sixth spot in ODI rankings, ahead of Sri Lanka and Pakistan
cricket

Bangladesh beat New Zealand to reach sixth spot in ODI rank...

Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav&#039;s England departure delayed
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav's England...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video