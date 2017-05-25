EXCLUSIVE: Virat Kohli gives cold response when asked if India should play Pakistan in present scenario – Watch Video

New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli gave insights into the team's build up for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in a press conference, answering several questions ranging from the players' fitness to the highly anticipated Indo-Pak clash on June 4.

When asked about his take on India's opening clash with Pakistan and the team's preparation for the 'special' encounter, Kohli said that the match was holds no extra-importance for him or any other player in the team.

"As a cricketer we can't control things outside the stadium. It is a big match we understand but in our heads there is no difference. The hype and atmosphere around the India-Pakistan match is beyond our control, but for us it is the same as any other match."

"I will never play for redemption. I don't know why things are built up as matters of life and death for sub-continental cricketers. I believe in giving my best for the team, wherever I might be playing and against whichever team," he added.

During the press conference, the Men in Blue skipper was asked by a Zee News reporter about his take on playing against Pakistan, considering the present political scenario.

Here's who the short conversation went between the two:-

Reporter:- Considering the present Indo-Pak relations, do you think India should be playing against Pakistan, or you think a cricket match can become a platform to improve relations and cut down tensions?

Kohli: What do you think?

Reporter: I want to know your take on the subject since it matters more.

Kohli: I think you had already made up your mind on the subject before you came.

Reporter: The country wants to listen to you.

Kohli: Thank you!