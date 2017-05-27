close
Harbhajan Singh defends self over his statement on MS Dhoni - This is what he said

Through an array of tweets on early Friday morning, Harbhajan elucidated the fact that his statement was not aimed at MS Dhoni's selection over his. "MSD is a dear friend & a great player, I never doubted his selection so please don’t quote me on things which I never said against him," read one of his tweets.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 10:19
Harbhajan Singh defends self over his statement on MS Dhoni - This is what he said
PTI

New Delhi: Over the last two days, veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh made headlines on most media sites over his 'not same privilege as MS Dhoni'-statement. The Turbanator was quoted shortly after he failed to make it to the ICC Champions Trophy squad. But he took to his official Twitter account on Friday, to clarify the entire statement, thus slamming media sites for misquoting him.

On Thursday, NDTV reported that Harbhajan is miffed over MS Dhoni's selection saying that he doesn't receive similar privileges as MS Dhoni when it comes to selection matters. What followed was, most aggravated-Dhoni fans venting out their anger on Twitter over his statement.

Through an array of tweets on early Friday morning, Harbhajan elucidated the fact that his statement was not aimed at MS Dhoni's selection over his. "MSD is a dear friend & a great player, I never doubted his selection so please don’t quote me on things which I never said against him," read one of his tweets. Clarifying the doubts, the offie was forced to post a short video clip of the interview and along with he tweeted, "Dear media plz don't misquote all the time. Any1 who wants 2know what exactly I said in that interview please go & see the entire video."

In the video, Harbhajan is seen saying, "…when it comes to me I do feel that we are not given that sort of privilege. We too have played for 19 years and won and lost India matches. I have won two World Cups too. So this privilege is for some players, and for some it is not and I’m one of those for whom this privilege is not there."

When asked about the reasons behind it, the Jalandhar-based spinner said, "I don't know, but it indeed is a valid question. I hope that the selection commitee has an answer for it."

MS Dhoni is presently in England along with India's Champions Trophy squad. India will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4.  

