Hashim Amla breaks Virat Kohli's record, becomes fastest to 7000 ODI runs

New Delhi: Just ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, South African batsman Hashim Amla has become the fastest player to 7000 runs in ODI cricket. Amla broke Indian skipper Virat Kohli's record during the third and final ODI against England at Lord's.

South Africa beat England by seven wickets to gain a consolation win in the third ODI. England took the three-match series 2-1.

Amla took only 151 innings to get to the landmark while it took Kohli 161 innings.

The record that was previously held by AB de Villiers was eclipsed by Kohli against Australia at the MCG in January last year.

The former South Africa skipper also holds the record for the fastest to 6000 ODI runs, having got there in 123 innings. He was also the fastest to 5000, 4000, 3000 and 2000 runs, having got to the landmarks in 101, 81, 57 and 40 innings respectively

The 34-year old was in a splendid form in the recently concluded IPL 10, smashing two hundreds for Kings XI Punjab.