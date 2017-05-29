close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hashim Amla breaks Virat Kohli's record, becomes fastest to 7000 ODI runs

Amla broke Indian skipper Virat Kohli's record during the third and final ODI against England at Lord's. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 21:36
Hashim Amla breaks Virat Kohli&#039;s record, becomes fastest to 7000 ODI runs

New Delhi: Just ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, South African batsman Hashim Amla has become the fastest player to 7000 runs in ODI cricket. Amla broke Indian skipper Virat Kohli's record during the third and final ODI against England at Lord's. 

South Africa beat England by seven wickets to gain a consolation win in the third ODI. England took the three-match series 2-1.

Amla took only 151 innings to get to the landmark while it took Kohli 161 innings.

The record that was previously held by AB de Villiers was eclipsed by Kohli against Australia at the MCG in January last year.

The former South Africa skipper also holds the record for the fastest to 6000 ODI runs, having got there in 123 innings. He was also the fastest to 5000, 4000, 3000 and 2000 runs, having got to the landmarks in 101, 81, 57 and 40 innings respectively

The 34-year old was in a splendid form in the recently concluded IPL 10, smashing two hundreds for Kings XI Punjab.

TAGS

Hashim AmlaEngland Vs South AfricaIPLIPL 10Champions Trophy 2017Virat Kohli

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal breezes past Benoit Paire to reach second round
Tennis

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal breezes past Benoit Paire to...

WATCH: &#039;Remove Jhijhak Ki Patti&#039;, Gautam Gambhir kick-starts inspirational campaign for Indian soldiers
cricket

WATCH: 'Remove Jhijhak Ki Patti', Gautam Gambhir...

French Open 2017: Novak Djokovic cruises into second round with straight sets win over Marcel Granollers
Tennis

French Open 2017: Novak Djokovic cruises into second round...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: This is how Team India celebrated warm-up win over New Zealand
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: This is how Team India celebrate...

French Open 2017: Defending champion Garbine Muguruza downs Francesca Schiavone to reach second round
Tennis

French Open 2017: Defending champion Garbine Muguruza downs...

WATCH: Mason Crane stuns South African Dean Elgar with Shane Warne-esque spin in county cricket
cricket

WATCH: Mason Crane stuns South African Dean Elgar with Shan...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video