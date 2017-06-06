close
I don't think even ICC understands Duckworth-Lewis method, says Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Virat Kohli’s Charity Ball event was organised with the aim of  raising funds for the underprivileged kids.

Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 12:40
I don&#039;t think even ICC understands Duckworth-Lewis method, says Mahendra Singh Dhoni

New Delhi: Whether it is a press conference or a public event, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to have mastered the art of getting away with tricky questions.

Something similar happened at a Virat Kohli’s Charity Ball on Monday, where the Ranchi-born cricketer was asked to give his views on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

''I don't think even ICC understands Duckworth Lewis'' Dhoni said.

Many cricketers and experts have been critical of the method, which to an extent gives advantage to the team batting second.

The Indian captain has been raising funds for the underprivileged kids through his foundation.

“We set it up quite a while back but to get it rolling it was very important that we start raising funds in a big way. My vision was to provide for the underprivileged kids,” Kohli was quoted as saying by Cricketnext.

All the members of India's Champions Trophy squad were present on the occasion. Also present were Indian opener Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh and Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Ayesha Mukherjee.

