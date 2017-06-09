ICC Champions Trophy 2017: AB de Villiers to undergo fitness test ahead of virtual quarter-final against India

New Delhi: A hamstring injury has added to South Africa skipper AB de Villiers' woes in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and he will have to undergo a fitness Test ahead of their crucial ICC Champions Trophy clash against India at the Kennington Oval on Sunday.

The 33-year-old sustained the injury during his side’s 19-run defeat against Pakistan at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

De Villiers was seen limping while fielding and had to go out during the second innings before making a return shortly.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that de Villiers would have to undergo a fitness test on Saturday to determine his availability for the India game.

The Proteas skipper is struggling with a poor run of form having scored four and 0 against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively.

His golden duck against Pakistan was his first of the ODI career. If de Villiers is rule out of the match, Faf du Plessis is most likely to step in as stand-in captain while Farhaan Behardien is likely to be called-up into the playing XI.

With all the four teams of Group B tied on two points each, the encounter between India and South Africa is a virtual quarter-final, where the winner of the match will make it to the semi-finals while the loser will be knocked out of the tournament.