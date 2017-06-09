close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: AB de Villiers to undergo fitness test ahead of virtual quarter-final against India

The 33-year-old sustained the injury during his side’s 19-run defeat against Pakistan at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Wednesday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 20:29
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: AB de Villiers to undergo fitness test ahead of virtual quarter-final against India
Courtesy PTI

New Delhi: A hamstring injury has added to South Africa skipper AB de Villiers' woes in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and he will have to undergo a fitness Test ahead of their crucial ICC Champions Trophy clash against India at the Kennington Oval on Sunday. 

The 33-year-old sustained the injury during his side’s 19-run defeat against Pakistan at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Wednesday. 

De Villiers was seen limping while fielding and had to go out during the second innings before making a return shortly.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that de Villiers would have to undergo a fitness test on Saturday to determine his availability for the India game.

The Proteas skipper is struggling with a poor run of form having scored four and 0 against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively. 

His golden duck against Pakistan was his first of the ODI career. If de Villiers is rule out of the match, Faf du Plessis is most likely to step in as stand-in captain while Farhaan Behardien is likely to be called-up into the playing XI. 

With all the four teams of Group B tied on two points each, the encounter between India and South Africa is a virtual quarter-final, where the winner of the match will make it to the semi-finals while the loser will be knocked out of the tournament.

TAGS

AB de VilliersICC Champions Trophy 2017India vs South Africacricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

WATCH: Kane Williamson&#039;s brain-fade moment! Bangla tigers make a feast out of messy Kiwi running
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Kane Williamson's brain-fade moment! Bangla tig...

ICC #CT17, IND vs SA: Ravichandran Ashwin against southpaws will be a preferred choice, feels South Africa coach Neil McKenzie
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC #CT17, IND vs SA: Ravichandran Ashwin against southpaws...

Lionel Messi`s Argentina down Brazil in Australian `Superclasico`
Football

Lionel Messi`s Argentina down Brazil in Australian `Supercl...

WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar direct hit FLOORS Kusal Mendis in ICC Champions Trophy
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar direct hit FLOORS Kusal Mendis in...

Saudi Arabia&#039;s football bosses apologise after facing backlash for disrespecting minute&#039;s silence for London attack
Football

Saudi Arabia's football bosses apologise after facing...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Here&#039;s how the qualification scenario for semi-final stage looks like
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Here's how the qualificatio...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
NZ 265/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN need 254 runs in 272 balls at 5.60 rpo
BAN 12/3 (4.4 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh

June 9  03: 00 pm IST
Sophia Gardens
Click for full Schdule »

India Vs Sri Lanka

June 8  03: 00 pm IST
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets

Pakistan Vs South Africa

June 7  06: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L)
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 2 2 0 4
Australia 2 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1
New Zealand 2 0 1 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 2 1 1 2
South Africa 2 1 1 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| 193 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets